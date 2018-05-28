Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Featured App

Smart Plug by BESTEK

Apps

Google One

Android Police coverage: [Update: Going live] Google One app arrives on the Play Store, but the service isn't live just yet [APK Download]

In Google's endless search to create as much confusion as possible with its constant product name changes, Google One is now a thing that is apparently a rebrand of Google's non G-Suite Google Drive storage plans . Of course, there is a new app to go along with this rebrand. The app itself is useful for managing your storage plan as well as receiving help from a team of experts, it is not a replacement for the Google Drive app.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $299.99

--

Google One is a simple plan for expanded storage that includes extra benefits to help you get more out of Google. You can use the Google One app to:

Manage your storage plan, which covers Google Drive, Gmail and original quality photos and videos in Google Photos.

Contact our team of experts with just one tap. If you need help with Google products and services, our team is here for you.

Access member benefits like Google Play credit and special hotel pricing.

Share your plan with up to 5 family members, giving everyone more storage plus access to extra benefits.

VPNhub - Secure, Private, Fast & Unlimited VPN

Android Police coverage: Pornhub made a free VPN (that's totally not just for watching porn)

Oh boy, it was only inevitable that Pornhub would start to branch out from its porn kingdom into a more consumer-friendly space. My hope was that the company would take on YouTube with a competing video streaming service, but I suppose a VPN will do for now. VPNhub is free to use, though the paid option (through IAPs) is going to offer faster speeds, an ad-free experience, and support for multiple devices on the same account.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $8.49 - $74.99

--

Access geo-restricted websites and bypass firewalls to enjoy internet freedom. VPNhub is a private and secure VPN that encrypts your personal data and hides your IP address, location and identity. Browse anonymously and protect your personal information on public Wifi hotspots. Protect your mobile phone and tablet with the most secure VPN for Android.

BlueJay

BlueJay is a new DJing app that focuses on ease of use by allowing the user to quickly pick and play the songs that the audience wants to hear the most. You will need DAC or external soundcard to take advantage of this release, so if you don't have a setup yet for playing music in a live setting, you aren't going to get a lot of use out of this app. But for those of you who happen to own the necessary equipment being able to listen to tracks on the monitor before you add them to the queue and organizing your library with tags are just some of the useful features you will enjoy when using this app.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

THIS APP REQUIRES THE USE OF A USB AUDIO OUTPUT (e.g. a DAC or external sound card) Tired of complicated DJ apps that give you a whole bunch of buttons and knobs that you don't care about? Worried that your run of the mill music player will make it too easy to screw something up? BlueJay lets you focus on picking and playing the songs that your audience wants to dance to.

WHExperience

If you have always wanted to explore the White House but have never actually gotten around to traveling to our nation's capital, oh boy do I have the app for you. It is called WHExperience, and it offers exactly what its name implies. You can intimately explore the entire building in a room-by-room virtual experience, and if you ever happen to travel to Washington D.C., there are also a few optional tours available in the app that will guide you through the building in person as well as walk you through a tour around the President's Neighborhood.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Experiencing the White House offers multiple tours related to the Executive Mansion in a single app, including an intimate, room-by-room virtual experience of the White House, a companion tour for guests visiting the building in person, and a guided walking tour around the President's Neighborhood for people visiting Washington, D.C.

Red Bull Air Race

The Red Bull Air Race app is offered as a way to easily check out what has been going on in the world of your favorite Red Bull pilots. The app is packed with news, videos, and live race features such as live race timing, alerts and updates, race standings, and post-race highlights. So as you can read, it covers just about everything you would want to know about all of the Red Bull air races out happening there this year.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Follow the new dimension of motorsport from the palm of your hand. The best way to follow your favourite pilots with live timing, videos and more. Packed with news, video and live race features:

Live race timing

Latest news and videos

Alerts and updates

Race standings

Post-race highlights

Goodreads Beta

The Goodreads app is getting a redesign, so that means there is a new beta release on the Play Store for those of you who would like to see how it is shaping up. You can install the Goodreads Beta app right now, and its devs boast a redesigned and faster experience for discovering, tracking, and sharing books from your Android device. As someone who has used the previous app a bunch, I have to say the new UI is looking good.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

The beta app is still a work in progress. You may notice some bugs or missing features. You can continue to use your current Goodreads app alongside the beta app. Please share your feedback: [email protected] We read every piece of feedback, but we aren’t able to respond to everyone. If you have questions, check out our FAQ: https://www.goodreads.com/help/list/android_beta_app

Color Breeze - Wind Down without root

With the recent beta release of Android P, we all quickly learned that the new Wind Down feature was added to help users get off their phones at night. The problem is many of us won't see Android P for a good while, which means we can't use this feature. Well, no longer will we have to wait as Michael Schättgen has released Color Breeze, a new app that works just like the Wind Down feature, and all without having to root your device.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Note: You need to manually grant Color Breeze the 'WRITE_SECURE_SETTINGS' permission with adb. If you need to know how to do this, go to: https://reverp.github.io/ColorBreeze. Color Breeze will automatically grayscale according to your schedule. Grayscaling your display will get your phone ready for bed.

Drink Water Reminder

At first, you may think that an app designed to remind you to drink water is a ridiculous idea, but I would argue that if you feel this way you haven't taken a stab at caring for the elderly. In my experience, an app that will not only remind someone when they should drink but one that also keeps track of how much they have consumed is utterly priceless. So not only is Drink Water Reminder a great tool to remind the forgetful, but it is also great for making sure your loved ones have taken in their required amount of water each and every day.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Drink reminder is a free drinking reminder application. Drinking water time and drinking water goals are through scientific calculations, which can effectively help you develop the habit of drinking water and keep your body's moisture balance. Drinking water regularly not only maintains a good body, reduces weight, but also keeps the body moist and fair-skinned.

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Camera Mod S9 - Bitrate & Settings ROOT

Sityware has already released a few camera mods for older Samsung devices, such as the S8 and Note 8, so it wasn't much of a surprise to see a new version of the app for the S9/S9+. Just like the mods before it Camera Mod S9 - Bitrate & Settings requires root, so if you are unrooted, you won't be able to use this. Of course, if you have rooted your device, you can take advantage of this camera mod and its plentiful amount of beneficial camera features.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Samsung Galaxy S9 - Camera Mod. Devices with ROOT permissions only (SuperSU + Magisk). If you have previously bought another version and you wish to swap, please contact me. Compatibility: Galaxy S9 / S9+ models NOT compatibile with ported roms**

Business Security Solutions

Business Security Solutions replaces an older app that basically had similar functionality, but since it is a new release I figured why not include it in our weekly app roundup. Using this app, you can arm and disarm your alarm, create automated rules, add or change users, and manage your security system remotely. You need to have a Cox Business Security Solutions service plan to gain access as this is a tie-in product, but obviously you would know that if you already use the service.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

The new Cox Business Security Solutions app will replace the current app and has added features and functionality for your mobile device. This app requires a compatible system and a Cox Business Security Solutions service plan. Feature availability varies based on the system, equipment and service plan. Visit www.coxbusiness.com for more information.

BlackBerry Enterprise BRIDGE

BlackBerry Enterprise BRIDGE is another tie-in app for a business-oriented service. With this release, you can expect to securely view, edit, and save documents using Intune-managed Microsoft apps, such as Microsoft Word, Microsoft PowerPoint, and Microsoft Excel from BlackBerry Dynamics.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

You can share your documents as email attachments and maintain data encryption during the document-sharing process between BlackBerry Dynamics and Intune-managed mobile apps. You can create new Office documents and transfer them to BlackBerry Dynamics to save and email your files.

