Pandora isn't nearly as popular as it once was, but it still has a fairly sizable userbase. The company has just quietly introduced a new family plan, aptly dubbed 'Premium Family,' that allows for up to six different Pandora accounts to gain access to Premium features for $14.99 per month.

For that $14.99/month (or $164.89/year), all six members will get Pandora Premium features. Those include the ability to choose your own music, create radio stations, customize playlists, download music for offline listening, skipping and replaying songs at will, higher-quality audio, and no ads. Also mentioned is 'Our Soundtrack,' which Pandora describes as "a regularly-updated playlist created just for your family that combines each person's musical tastes." These features are basically what you'll find in any other music service's premium plan, which isn't unexpected given the ubiquitous monthly $14.99 for six people cost that Spotify Premium and Apple Music also use.

If you already have Pandora Premium (or you're in a trial), you can hit 'Switch Plans' in your settings to upgrade. That's also where you'll find options to send, cancel, or resend invitations to Pandora users, as well as add and remove people from your plan. The support article mentions a link that can take you to a Premium Family signup page, but it seems like it's been left out.

It's also worth noting that you won't be able to join/upgrade to a Pandora Premium Family Plan if you're subscribed through iTunes, Google Play, Roku, or the Amazon Appstore; you'll have to cancel your subscription and wait for it to expire.