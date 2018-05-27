AKG is one of the more well-known names in the audio industry, producing headphones, microphones, conference systems, and more. Woot is currently offering two models of refurbished AKG on-ear headphones for a lot less than MSRP: the N60NC (wired) for $89.99 and the N60NCBT (Bluetooth) for $139.99.

Both the N60NC and N60NCBT have the same basic features: a "3D-Axis" folding mechanism, great sound, active noise-cancelling, and an included carrying case. The N60NC manages 30 hours of ANC battery life, whereas the N60NCBT's longevity is understandably lower at 15 hours. Both are "factory reconditioned" and come with one-year warranties from AKG. The N60NC and N60NCBT are currently $151.80 and $299.95 on Amazon new, respectively, so these are some pretty steep discounts.

If you're interested, head over to the source link below. Shipping is free for Amazon Prime members. The sale will either end in two hours or when stock runs out, so don't wait.