Telltale Games released The Wolf Among Us in 2013, with a handful of ports (including an Android version) arriving the following year. It received positive reviews from critics, and remains one of the company's most beloved titles. Telltale announced a sequel in July of 2017, initially aiming for a late 2018 release date.

Yesterday, the company announced that The Wolf Among Us 2 has been delayed to sometime in 2019. In a blog post, Telltale said the delay "comes as the result of a few fundamental changes here at Telltale since we first announced the game last summer." The company laid off a quarter of its staff in late 2017, as part of a restructuring effort.

"Most importantly, we're committed to exploring new ways to tell our stories," the blog post said. "Taking this extra time will allow us not only to focus on quality but also to experiment and iterate in order to craft something truly special. [...] We’re extremely enthusiastic about how the game is progressing so far, and we can’t wait to dig even deeper."

Telltale promises more information will come "later this year." You can see the full announcement at the source link below.