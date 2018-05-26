It's definitely hard to keep up with all the different quick charging technologies. Most flagships use Qualcomm Quick Charge, some (like the Pixels) use USB-PD, and a few others use custom tech like OnePlus Dash Charge. Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 is over a year old at this point, but for one reason or another, most devices have stuck with QC 3.0.

Without further ado, here is the list of all the hardware that uses QC 4/4+: