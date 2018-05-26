The Galaxy S9 and S9+ debuted with the DeX Pad, a revised version of last year's DeX Station that with a different form factor. If its $99.99 MSRP was a little too dear for you, perhaps the $20 discount that Amazon is currently offering will help change your mind.

The DeX Pad's different design allows your phone to be used as a keyboard or a trackpad. A fan underneath keeps things cool, and there are two USB ports, a USB Type-C port for power, and an HDMI output. A Fast Charge wall charger, a USB Type-C cable, and an HDMI cable are included in the box. The DeX Pad was initially only compatible with the Galaxy S9 and S9+, though the Amazon title now mentions the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and Galaxy Note8 as well.

If you work away from home a lot and don't want to lug a laptop everywhere, the DeX Pad might be worth your consideration. Hit the source link below to pick one up.