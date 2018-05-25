A new development in the patent case that absolutely will not die: a California jury has ruled in favor of Apple, and Samsung is to pay damages to the tune of $538 million for violations primarily of Apple's design patents. Apple had been seeking more than $1 billion.

The jury deliberated for three and a half days before delivering their verdict. Samsung was found liable for about $538 million in damages; the majority of the sum — $533.3 million — was awarded for design patent violations, while the remainder was for assorted technical patents. Samsung's most offending device, according to court papers, was the Galaxy S 4G — responsible for nearly $77 million in damages on its own.

This case has been in and out of court since 2011. In 2012, Samsung was ordered to pay Apple $1.05 billion for the same patent violations. During this year's retrial, Samsung had argued for a total of $28 million in damages.