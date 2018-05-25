Major changes since April 1st

It’s now possible to restrict WiFi and / or mobile data usage for each app

LiveDisplay has been rewritten as a binderized HAL

Dialer can now enable Do Not Disturb during calls to avoid notification sounds while you're in a call

Reader mode can now tweak your display to make documents and long texts easier to read

Trebuchet now has smarter apps suggestions in the drawer. These will change during the day and whenever you plug in the headphones

Trebuchet can also put legacy app icons into an adaptive icon box

Jelly has a new “reach mode” that moves the top url / search bar to the bottom for easier reachability

Updater has been updated for better reliability and it now supports dark mode through the Styles API

May security patches have been merged in 15.1

April and May security patches have been merged in 14.1

Chromium webview has been updated to version 66.0.3359.139 (both 14.1 and 15.1)

Keyboard now recognizes incognito text fields and it won’t learn for suggestions when typing in one of them

FlipFlap now ignores low priority notifications (both 14.1 and 15.1)

Legacy prebuilt camera HAL 1 support has been readded

SSH support has been readded

Infrastructure

CVE Tracker

The LineageOS CVE Tracker has been made private for contributors only because of the unreliability of the provided data. We’re working on a remedy but until it’s ready non-contributors won’t be able to see the status of the devices.

Code of conduct

Project Directors have unanimously adopted a Code of Conduct for all project contributors (Directors included) to measure against. The CoC can be found in the Charter project repository. We feel that this is an integral part of keeping this project a fun and safe place to work and collaborate. This also provides a mechanism, to address specific concerns and bad actors, and nip issues in the bud before they poison the overall experience. It’s important to note that we don’t intend to police contributors’ ability to have fun or joke around - however, we should all be conscious that what one finds funny can be hurtful or harmful to another. As we continue to grow and bring in new faces, this should help define what it means to work with professionalism for folks new and old.

Our privacy policy was updated to include information on how Gerrit discloses certain personal information. This change goes into effect immediately.