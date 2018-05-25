Article Contents
The most popular custom ROM available, LineageOS, keeps on getting better and better. Since we last covered the project, two more devices are now supported, and a number of great features have been added. The project recently posted a new changelog, highlighting recent improvements and device changes:
Major changes since April 1st
- It’s now possible to restrict WiFi and / or mobile data usage for each app
- LiveDisplay has been rewritten as a binderized HAL
- Dialer can now enable Do Not Disturb during calls to avoid notification sounds while you're in a call
- Reader mode can now tweak your display to make documents and long texts easier to read
- Trebuchet now has smarter apps suggestions in the drawer. These will change during the day and whenever you plug in the headphones
- Trebuchet can also put legacy app icons into an adaptive icon box
- Jelly has a new “reach mode” that moves the top url / search bar to the bottom for easier reachability
- Updater has been updated for better reliability and it now supports dark mode through the Styles API
- May security patches have been merged in 15.1
- April and May security patches have been merged in 14.1
- Chromium webview has been updated to version 66.0.3359.139 (both 14.1 and 15.1)
- Keyboard now recognizes incognito text fields and it won’t learn for suggestions when typing in one of them
- FlipFlap now ignores low priority notifications (both 14.1 and 15.1)
- Legacy prebuilt camera HAL 1 support has been readded
- SSH support has been readded
Infrastructure
CVE Tracker
The LineageOS CVE Tracker has been made private for contributors only because of the unreliability of the provided data. We’re working on a remedy but until it’s ready non-contributors won’t be able to see the status of the devices.
Code of conduct
Project Directors have unanimously adopted a Code of Conduct for all project contributors (Directors included) to measure against. The CoC can be found in the Charter project repository. We feel that this is an integral part of keeping this project a fun and safe place to work and collaborate. This also provides a mechanism, to address specific concerns and bad actors, and nip issues in the bud before they poison the overall experience. It’s important to note that we don’t intend to police contributors’ ability to have fun or joke around - however, we should all be conscious that what one finds funny can be hurtful or harmful to another. As we continue to grow and bring in new faces, this should help define what it means to work with professionalism for folks new and old.
Privacy policy update
Our privacy policy was updated to include information on how Gerrit discloses certain personal information. This change goes into effect immediately.
Only two new 15.1 devices have been added since our last post - the HTC One A9 (hiae) and Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (mido). Support for the Xiaomi Mi A1 is under development, but nighties have been halted because the A/B partition scheme isn't working yet.
Additionally, 14.1 builds for the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge have been discontinued because the "source trees were forked under an incompatible license." You can find Lineage's original post at the source link below.
