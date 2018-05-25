Joaomgcd (Joao Dias) is responsible for some of Android's most interesting apps, and one of his is Join. It gives you convenient remote access to the notifications, files, and clipboard on your Android device while you're using another system (and vice versa), and there are a lot of even deeper integrations besides. A major new update to version 2.0 has just been announced, making Join more useful than ever.
A few of the new features have been in beta testing for a while and are now graduating to the stable channel. Take a look at the full changelog below:
- 3 new device types: IFTTT, Node-RED, and MQTT
- Join Actions: do anything on remote devices from home screen shortcuts, app shortcuts, quick settings tiles, share targets, notifications and Chrome Extension
- Remote Text-to-Speech
- Remote Opening of apps
- Backup/Restore Settings in Android
Most notably, new Join Actions allow you to control different aspects of your devices remotely, and they can be set up as quick settings tiles, app shortcuts, share targets, Tasker Actions, and many more. There are tons of options to choose from already from your various apps, but custom Actions give you the power to do even more.
To make the best use of custom Actions, Join can now talk to even more devices and services. Support has been added for IFTTT, Node-RED, and MQTT. This opens up almost endless possibilities for controlling smart devices and building task chains. As well as these new integrations, Join is also getting new backup and restore capabilities in version 2.0. It'll now be much less hassle when you move from one device to another as you can easily take all of your settings and with you.
For more information on Join 2.0, take a look at the website. There are lots of handy guides there to help you get started if you've not used it before. The video below outlines all of the new features discussed above.
- Source:
- Joao Apps
