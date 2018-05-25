Samsung's latest smartphones are quite nice, but they're also painfully expensive. Even when you split up the payments monthly, a $1,000 phone can put a dent in your bank account. Best Buy has a tempting deal today that'll knock $300 off the total cost of the Note 8, Galaxy S9, or Galaxy S9+ as long as you activate it on an installment plan.

The pricing varies a bit depending on which carrier you go with: AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon. Without discounts, the Note 8 still costs around $950 at Best Buy. The Galaxy S9 is $800 or so, and the GS9+ is roughly $900. The discount will vary a bit by carrier with regard to payment term and type. You'll have to choose your carrier and see what the actual value is. For example, Sprint's GS9 is only $297 off with Flex lease agreement. AT&T has a longer 30-month term, but you own the phone.

One thing that is universal to this deal is that you have to activate the phone on a carrier and take the payment plan option. Thus, you pay a few bucks less each month, adding up to $300 off over two years. If you cancel service before that, your credits stop.