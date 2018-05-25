Steam Link for iOS and Android was released last week, allowing users to stream games from a local desktop PC to their phone. We reviewed the Android version, and it's an impressive app despite still being in beta. Apple has now removed Steam Link from the iOS and Apple TV stores, leaving Android as the only platform with the application.

In a public statement, Valve said Apple initially approved the app on May 7, but later rejected it due to 'business conflicts with app guidelines':

On Monday, May 7th, Apple approved the Steam Link app for release. On Weds, May 9th, Valve released news of the app. The following morning, Apple revoked its approval citing business conflicts with app guidelines that had allegedly not been realized by the original review team. Valve appealed, explaining the Steam Link app simply functions as a LAN-based remote desktop similar to numerous remote desktop applications already available on the App Store. Ultimately, that appeal was denied leaving the Steam Link app for iOS blocked from release. The team here spent many hours on this project and the approval process, so we're clearly disappointed. But we hope Apple will reconsider in the future.

Valve is hoping that the growing media attention around the removal will help change Apple's mind. Some have speculated that Apple sees Steam Link is threatening to the App Store's profits, as people could just play their existing Steam library instead of buying iOS games, but I'm not too sure about that. Not only do you need a decent network for Steam Link to work well, it also won't function outside your home - where many people take their phones. Additionally, most major PC titles are not available on mobile platforms.