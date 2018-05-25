Article Contents
Happy Friday, everyone. The Memorial Day weekend is a few hours away, so before you head out to whatever you're doing, I thought I'd get in a quick app sales roundup! Today's list has some notable items in it, so be looking for those in bold below. Enjoy your weekend and I'll see you all on Monday.
I'm testing a slightly tweaked format today, in case you notice a slight difference. Every sub-list is still sorted first by time remaining on the sale, then alphabetically.
Free
Apps
- Apprendre l'Anglais rapidement - MosaLingua $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Grapher $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- EdgeMaster - S9 Edge features $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Trueshot Swing Tempo $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Image to text converter pro - Text Scanner $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Apps Manager Pro $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Skyclock $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Calc Fast $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lensinator - OCR, Object, Barcode Scanner $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Voice Recorder Pro $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Red Ball Adventure 3D $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Game Studio Tycoon 3 $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Wumbo's Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Hexasmash Pro - Wrecking Ball Physics Puzzle $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Natural Soccer - Fun Arcade Football Game $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Kids Memory Game Animated Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Infinity Dungeon 2 VIP - Summon girl and Zombie $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Save The Bunnies $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Timing Hero VIP : Retro Fighting Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Paranormal Territory $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky)Stickman War Z $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Chrooma Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Chrooma Float Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Light X - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Ridom - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Fivo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Bits - Icon Pack Oreo $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Erimo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- MIUI 9 - Icon Pack PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Morent - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bio - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Oranux - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Ronio - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- How to Tie a Tie Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Calligrapher Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- KING ROM S7 EDGE - PRO $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- eTOM Certification Guide $8.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Learn Chinese Mandarin Language Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Learn English Language Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Learn Spanish Language: Listen, Speak, Read Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Learn Thai Language: Listen, Speak, Read Pro $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- App2SD PRO: All in One Tool [50% OFF] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- andromeda ★ substratum stock rootless backend 8.0+ $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Camera ZOOM FX Premium $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Color Splash FX Unlocker $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Droid Automation - Pro Edition $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- German-Czech Dictionary XXL (nemecky slovnik) $10.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Reminder Pro $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- OBD2 Car Wizard Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Photo FX Live Wallpaper Unlock $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Watch Face - WatchMaker Premium License $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- World Map PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- AnyBalance ReCaptcha $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Electrical Calculations PRO Key $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- English Dictionary Premium $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Meeting Notes $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- My Handbook Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Private DIARY Pro - Personal journal $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Russian-Czech Dictionary XXL (rusky slovnik) $7.49 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Analyze your Chess Pro - PGN Viewer $4.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- CloudPlayer™ Platinum cloud music player $7.99 -> $5.59; Sale ends in 7 days
- Notification History Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- PDF Utility $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- PhotoMaker Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- VGB - GameBoy (GBC) Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Multiplication Tables $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Solitaire MegaPack $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Portal Walk $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lost Lands 3 (Full) $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Legacy (Full) $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Warrior Chess $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Astronaut VR $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hunter 17 U.S.A $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Redsun RTS Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Siege of Dragonspear $9.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Swordbreaker The Game. Text quest $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Vigil Files: Case 1 $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Math Multiplication Division $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Sun: Origin $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Knots Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- MiUX - ICON PACK $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Game of Life Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Outline Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- WatchMaker Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- PLASTICON 2.0 - ICON PACK $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
