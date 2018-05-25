Happy Friday, everyone. The Memorial Day weekend is a few hours away, so before you head out to whatever you're doing, I thought I'd get in a quick app sales roundup! Today's list has some notable items in it, so be looking for those in bold below. Enjoy your weekend and I'll see you all on Monday.

I'm testing a slightly tweaked format today, in case you notice a slight difference. Every sub-list is still sorted first by time remaining on the sale, then alphabetically. I'm testing a slightly tweaked format today, in case you notice a slight difference. Every sub-list is still sorted first by time remaining on the sale, then alphabetically.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games