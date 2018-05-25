Android 8.0 Oreo is finally rolling out to unlocked Moto Z handsets with model number XT1650-03 in the United States. The release weighs in at just over 1.4GB and includes Android security patches up to March 1. It comes almost two months after Oreo started reaching Moto Z owners in Brazil.

It seems a small number of lucky Moto Z users in the US started receiving Oreo earlier this month, but it certainly didn’t reach the vast majority. Others have been using a workaround to upgrade to Oreo manually over the past couple of months, but an unlocked bootloader was required. Now you can download the official release over-the-air.

Oreo for the Moto Z brings everything you would expect from an Android 8.0 upgrade, including picture-in-picture, notification dots, background limits, and support for Android Instant Apps. Motorola also promises stability improvements, bug fixes, and Android security patches. You’ll need a Wi-Fi connection to download the 1.4GB package, and at least 50 percent battery to install it.

If you’re yet to receive an update notification on your unlocked Moto Z in the US, Motorola recommends searching for it manually. You can do this from within Settings -> About phone -> Software update -> Check for updates.