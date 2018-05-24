Though we knew it was coming soon, Xiaomi is officially launching its products in Italy just after landing to France a few days ago. From phones like the Mi Mix 2S and Redmi Note 5 to the Mi Electric Scooter, Italians can now join the Mi family. According to Wang Xiang, Senior Vice President of Xiaomi, the first authorized store opens on Saturday in Milan.

Ciao Italia! Xiaomi has finally arrived. Our amazing products at honest pricing including #MiMIX2S, #RedmiNote5 and Mi Electric Scooter will soon be available at our first Authorized Mi Store in Milan. Stay tuned for the store opening on Saturday! #Xiaomitalia pic.twitter.com/4eb7UeTD7Q — Wang Xiang (@XiangW_) May 24, 2018

Xiaomi, despite what some of us may think about it, provides some of the best bang-for-your-buck Android phones in the world, especially in the lower tiers. While I'm sure some savvy Italians have long enjoyed the Mi and Redmi devices, Xiaomi having an official presence in the country is a pretty big deal, especially considering that it's in Spain and France already.