Adult entertainment website Pornhub has created its own VPN service. VPNhub (obviously) is available on Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS, and even has an ad-supported free option for mobile. As free VPNs are becoming increasingly rare (another one bit the dust just last month), it could be worth your consideration.

VPNhub's website and app listing both politely avoid any cheeky reference to the service's parent company, although its logo and color scheme will probably look familiar to some readers. Its site says the VPN is "totally free" and offers "unlimited bandwidth on your device of choice" — but the paid option offers a faster connection, an ad-free experience, and support for multiple devices, including desktops.

"VPNhub allows you to securely access your favorite apps and sites both at home and on the go, whether you’re traveling, at a local cafe, airport, campus, or office," the service's website reads. Just, you know, exercise some tact at cafes and airports, depending on what your favorite sites are.