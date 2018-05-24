Google Play Movies & TV's Roku channel is getting a face lift. The new channel looks a little like YouTube's TV web wrapper, with content filling most of the screen and navigation on the left. "The entire experience has been redesigned to put the focus on content above all else," Google said in a blog post.

In addition to its new, sleek, and content-centric aesthetic, the channel has gained a revamped TV page in place of the old My TV Shows page that offers suggestions for what to watch next. Its genre page has also been retooled to provide more granular browsing controls to help you find things like Oscar-nominated films in a particular genre.

The new channel will be rolling out to Roku devices "over the next few days." Now, can we get this on Android TV, please?