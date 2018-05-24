Find My Device doesn't get a lot of updates these days, and it probably doesn't need much more than it already does. However, the latest update does add a potentially valuable new feature that could make it easier to report your lost or stolen phone. You can now get the IMEI number for the device without digging up the original box or paperwork, and without having to make a point of recording the number elsewhere.

IMEIs for your devices

Left: v2.1. Right: v2.2.

After updating to v2.2, you'll want to look for a new info 'i' button appearing at the top-right corner of the card for the phone you're looking for. Tapping on that button will open a pop-up containing a the name and IMEI of the device, along with the date it was first registered to your account and when it was last seen – but note that the 'last seen' date coincides with... I'm not sure, but I assume it's when the device last checked in with the Play Store?

While a serial numbers are often preferred if you're filing reports for lost or stolen phones, an IMEI number can be a good substitute in many instances.

"Lock" becomes "Secure"

Left: v2.1. Right: v2.2.

One other minor detail to mention in this update is a tweak to verbiage. The word 'Lock' has been virtually eliminated as the word 'Secure' takes its place throughout the interface.

Download

The APK is signed by Google and upgrades your existing app. The cryptographic signature guarantees that the file is safe to install and was not tampered with in any way. Rather than wait for Google to push this download to your devices, which can take days, download and install it just like any other APK.