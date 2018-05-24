According to Bloomberg, Essential, an up-and-coming phone manufacturer, is reportedly calling it quits, canceling its second phone and putting out a "For Sale" sign. The company, founded by Android's creator Andy Rubin, has supposedly hired an outside firm to advise it on a potential sale, with one suitor allegedly showing interest.

The Essential Phone, or the PH-1, was a phone focused on physical beauty, despite the deep notch at the top of the display for the front camera and sensors. Despite its problems, it gained a small but loyal following, many of whom were anxiously waiting for Essential's sophomore phone (PH-2?). Those dreams look to be crushed now, with Rubin's company canceling its second device.

Bloomberg's source claims that the engineers, some of whom came from Apple and Google, will likely be a part of the sale, but Essential is still trying to make a decision. Bloomberg also reports that Essential is pivoting to the smart home game, citing that the company "has shifted engineers and other resources to an upcoming smart-home product, which is on track for release by next year."

We've reached out to Essential and we will update if we hear anything back. For now, it appears that the company has refused to comment on the situation, but that might change soon.