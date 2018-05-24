When it comes to hauling around additional juice for our phones, most people simply use external battery packs, but some people swear by battery cases. If you're part of the latter group, Verizon is offering some pretty sizable discounts on Mophie Juice Pack cases for a variety of phones, bringing prices down to as low as $25.99.

In case you don't know what a Mophie Juice Pack is, it's basically an external battery with a shell in the shape of your phone. The capacities all hover around 3,000mAh, so you should be able to get quite a bit of life out of them. Here are all the discounts in order from cheapest to most expensive (iPhones included):

In other Mophie news, the company announced a new line called Charge Stream. It comprises two products: the $49.95 Travel Kit, a set including the Charge Stream Pad Mini, a 2.4A wall charger, a 2.4A car charger, a 4.9ft USB-A to microUSB cable, and a travel pouch, as well as the aforementioned $24.95 Charge Stream Pad Mini, which delivers a 5W stream to Qi-equipped phones.

Should you be interested in any of the cases, you'd better hurry; some colors are already out of stock, and the others should go quickly at these prices. Hit the source link below or the hyperlinks above to grab one.