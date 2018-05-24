A couple of weeks ago, we shared with you a deal for Arlo's Pro 2 cameras, but it was only for the 6-pack of cams. If you don't have a large surface to cover and you're interested in getting a new security system (or adding to your existing one), today's deals might be right up your alley.

First, the Arlo Pro 2 is the upgraded version of Arlo's wire-free security cameras with 1080p video recording, weather resistance, activity zones, 7 days of free cloud recording, and plenty of smart home integrations (Google Assistant, Alexa, SmartThings, IFTTT, and more). The cameras have rechargeable batteries and aren't directly connected to your Wi-Fi network: they require a hub, which Arlo calls a Base Station.

With the introduction out of the way, let's talk deals. The add-on Arlo Pro 2 camera, which works if you already own the Base Station, is down from $219.99 to $175.10. That's about $25 less than the last time we saw it on discount. You can find the deal at these retailers:

Next up is the two-pack of Arlo Pro 2 cameras with the Base Station. This one has an MSRP of $479.99 and very rarely drops its price. Over the past few days, it's been down to $386 but it seems like we missed that deal by a few hours as it's now a little higher at $399.99. Still, it's a nice $80 off. You can grab it from these two sites:

And finally, the last deal is on the Arlo Pro 2 two-pack with an Arlo Solar Panel, which normally costs $80 on its own. You can get the whole package for $465.37 (less than than the two-pack's regular price alone) and have your Pro 2 always charged up if you mount it outside. Only Amazon is offering this deal:

Personally, I'm really tempted but I keep going back and forth on the Arlo solution. My Canary cam is doing its job for the time being, but I don't like what the company has done lately. Arlo would integrate better with my SmartThings system and my Google Homes, and it would be more easily mountable outside the apartment instead of having the Canary inside. But I hate hubs, especially ones that require a direct Ethernet connection, and that's stopping me from jumping to Arlo.