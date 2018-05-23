Over a month ago, Motorola took the wraps off of the Moto G6 line, including the G6, G6 Plus, and G6 Play, but we haven't heard anything on the availability side since then. We'd previously expected them to become available in mid-May, but that obviously didn't happen. However, some info has begun to trickle out, and we'll update this post with all the US G6 availability we see.

Verizon

Big Red has probably carried more Motorola phones than any other US carrier in the past, and that trend isn't changing with the Moto G6. Starting tomorrow, May 24th, the Moto G6 will be available from Verizon for $240 (note: the link won't work until the 24th), or $10/month for 24 months. There's no word on the G6 Plus and G6 Play, though.

Boost Mobile

If you want a G6 Play, Boost is the only place in the US you can currently get one. They're only $129.99 a pop, but they can't be easily used on other carriers (including Sprint, even though Boost Mobile runs off of Sprint's towers).

That's it for now. We'll update this post when we get more information.