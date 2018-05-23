Death Coming was initially released on the PC back in Nov. 2017. Since then it has been ported to iOS, and just yesterday it was released for Android. If you have never heard of this title before, then let me fill you in. Imagine that you just died and in order to remain on the planet you have made a deal with Death to perform all of his dirty work for him. Now imagine that you get to pick and choose who should die by using the in-game environment to your advantage. Maybe that person walking ever so closely to that manhole should meet an untimely end, or perhaps those people swimming in a pool should have checked to see how close that frayed powerline actually is. The decisions you make are entirely up to you, which is what makes this game so enjoyable. Discovering new and exciting ways to take a digital life has never been more enthralling.

Sure, Death Coming may at first come off as a tasteless killing simulator, but once you dig in you will see how charming and delightful it is. The amount of polish that went into this is quite surprising, so don't let the simple pixel-based graphics fool you. This isn't some poorly thought-out mobile game, it's a PC port that is assuredly worth your time.

As soon as you boot this up, you're treated to a cinematic intro that is very well done, and after that, you are dropped into a quick tutorial that explains the inner workings of the gameplay. Really it's all very simple. Each map will have a bunch of different objects scattered around that can be used to help you in your quest. Exploring each zone to see exactly which objects might just come in handy is half the fun, but then you get to start in on killing the population, and that's when you'll see that it's very enjoyable to drop a flower pot on someone's head or change a traffic light to watch as a crowd crossing the street gets mowed down.

The controls work very well. All you have to do is tap on the screen when you want to use an object to kill someone. It doesn't get any easier than that. Sadly there is no controller support. While I was able to move the background with the thumbsticks on my Logitech F310, there was no way to interact with the objects you are required to use. This means you can't play this on an Android TV device, even if you sideload.

Oh, another thing worth talking about is its monetization. The game is free to download, and the first level can be played through in its entirety. After that, you will have to pay a $1.99 in-app purchase to unlock the rest of the title. When you consider that the Steam version is priced at $6.99, two bucks doesn't seem all that bad. Plus this type of monetization is a great way to see how the game performs on your device while simultaneously getting a taste of the gameplay.

I must say I've been having a heck of a lot of fun with Death Coming and I have a feeling it will stay installed on my device for many days to come. It's a perfect release for mobile since it can be played in short bursts and doesn't take too much thought to actually progress. Plus there is something very gratifying about discovering the different ways you can end all of those pixelated lives. If you at all enjoy casual games that don't nickel and dime you just to have a bit of fun, you should really give Death Coming a closer look. You won't be sorry.