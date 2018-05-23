The Xperia XZ2 was announced in late February, and it became available late last month for $799.99. If that was a little too much for you to stomach, B&H is now offering the phone for $64 off, bringing the price down to $736. That's a nice discount for what's essentially a brand-new flagship.

Specs for the XZ2 include a 5.7" 18:9 1080p display, a Snapdragon 845, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage with microSD expansion, a 19MP Motion Eye camera with 960fps slow-motion, a 5MP front-facing camera, and a 3,180mAh battery. You also get IP65/68 water resistance, wireless charging, and a fingerprint sensor (!). It's worth noting that the phone is rather thick at its thickest (11.1mm) and pretty heavy (198g).

All four colors (Liquid Black, Liquid Silver, Deep Green, and Ash Pink) are discounted equally, which is pretty rare to see. Expedited shipping and store pickup (if you're near NYC) are both available. Head over to B&H via the source link below if you're interested.