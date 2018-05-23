The last full week of May is already half over, if you can believe that. 2018 keeps on trucking, I guess, but you're all here for app sales. While less impressive than Monday's, there are plenty of options to be had. Peruse at your leisure and I'll see you all on Friday.

Free

Apps

  1. Ethermine Worker Monitor $9.99 -> Free; 8 hours
  2. D-Vasive Anti-Spy $1.99 -> Free; 1 day
  3. How Many Pizzas $1.99 -> Free; 3 days
  4. Tɪɴʏ Tᴇxᴛ Keyboard $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  5. VAPORWAVE Keyboard Ω $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  6. Elite Music Pro $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  7. Oneamp Pro - Music Player $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  8. Ray Mortgage Calculator $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  9. Text Viewer $0.99 -> Free; 6 days

Games

  1. SnakeScout $1.99 -> Free; 8 hours
  2. Aliensome: Outta Space Race $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  3. Cubes $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  4. Addition and subtraction up to 10 in German $2.49 -> Free; 5 days
  5. Sudoku Master PRO (No Ads) $1.49 -> Free; 5 days
  6. Traffic Director $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  7. Kids ABC Tracing and Alphabet Writing $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  8. Multiplying Fractions $2.49 -> Free; 7 days
  9. The Very Hungry Caterpillar - Play & Explore $3.99 -> Free; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Titanic 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours
  2. Tibet 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  3. VAPORWAVE Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  4. Circlet Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Call Recorder License - ACR $3.99 -> $1.19; 2 days
  2. Super Shortcuts ᴾᴿᴼ $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days
  3. Urban Bike Computer license $3.49 -> $1.99; 2 days
  4. BioRhythmsMeter $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
  5. Pro Card Counting Academy $9.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
  6. 2P NES Emulator Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
  7. Actor Contacts UK $2.91 -> $1.49; 5 days
  8. MasterGear - SMS/GG Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; 5 days
  9. Change DNS Pro (No Root 3G/Wifi) $1.99 -> $1.39; 6 days
  10. Channel Manager Pro Youtube $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
  11. Day by Day Organizer PRO $4.49 -> $2.49; 6 days
  12. IDM+: Fastest Music, Video, Torrent Downloader $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  13. onTouch English Dictionary - Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  14. Detectify Hidden Device & Camera Detector Ad Free $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  15. Rotation Control Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days

Games

  1. SUBURBIA City Building Game $6.99 -> $1.99; 1 day
  2. Subtraction Math Trainer $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  3. 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  4. Add and subtract within 20 $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  5. Clue $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  6. Lemegeton Master Edition $9.99 -> $3.99; 6 days
  7. Texas Maniac $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  8. The Game of Life $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  9. Monster's Socks $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  10. Radium $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
  11. QB - a cube's tale $3.49 -> $1.49; 7 days
  12. Where's My Monster? $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. PixBit - Pixel Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 8 hours
  2. Nadeon - A Neon Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 2 days
  3. Lai - Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
  4. Edge Screen: Sidebar Launcher & Edge Music Player $2.99 -> $1.49; 6 days
  5. XWidget Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. Most expensive app in 3d $399.99 -> Free; 6 days
  2. Scout VIP Betting Tips $99.99 -> $49.99; 6 days