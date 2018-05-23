Article Contents
The last full week of May is already half over, if you can believe that. 2018 keeps on trucking, I guess, but you're all here for app sales. While less impressive than Monday's, there are plenty of options to be had. Peruse at your leisure and I'll see you all on Friday.
Free
Apps
- Ethermine Worker Monitor $9.99 -> Free; 8 hours
- D-Vasive Anti-Spy $1.99 -> Free; 1 day
- How Many Pizzas $1.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Tɪɴʏ Tᴇxᴛ Keyboard $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- VAPORWAVE Keyboard Ω $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Elite Music Pro $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Oneamp Pro - Music Player $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Ray Mortgage Calculator $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Text Viewer $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
Games
- SnakeScout $1.99 -> Free; 8 hours
- Aliensome: Outta Space Race $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Cubes $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Addition and subtraction up to 10 in German $2.49 -> Free; 5 days
- Sudoku Master PRO (No Ads) $1.49 -> Free; 5 days
- Traffic Director $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Kids ABC Tracing and Alphabet Writing $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Multiplying Fractions $2.49 -> Free; 7 days
- The Very Hungry Caterpillar - Play & Explore $3.99 -> Free; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Titanic 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours
- Tibet 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- VAPORWAVE Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Circlet Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Call Recorder License - ACR $3.99 -> $1.19; 2 days
- Super Shortcuts ᴾᴿᴼ $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days
- Urban Bike Computer license $3.49 -> $1.99; 2 days
- BioRhythmsMeter $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
- Pro Card Counting Academy $9.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- 2P NES Emulator Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
- Actor Contacts UK $2.91 -> $1.49; 5 days
- MasterGear - SMS/GG Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; 5 days
- Change DNS Pro (No Root 3G/Wifi) $1.99 -> $1.39; 6 days
- Channel Manager Pro Youtube $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
- Day by Day Organizer PRO $4.49 -> $2.49; 6 days
- IDM+: Fastest Music, Video, Torrent Downloader $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- onTouch English Dictionary - Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Detectify Hidden Device & Camera Detector Ad Free $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Rotation Control Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
Games
- SUBURBIA City Building Game $6.99 -> $1.99; 1 day
- Subtraction Math Trainer $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Add and subtract within 20 $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Clue $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Lemegeton Master Edition $9.99 -> $3.99; 6 days
- Texas Maniac $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- The Game of Life $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Monster's Socks $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Radium $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
- QB - a cube's tale $3.49 -> $1.49; 7 days
- Where's My Monster? $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- PixBit - Pixel Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 8 hours
- Nadeon - A Neon Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 2 days
- Lai - Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Edge Screen: Sidebar Launcher & Edge Music Player $2.99 -> $1.49; 6 days
- XWidget Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Most expensive app in 3d $399.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Scout VIP Betting Tips $99.99 -> $49.99; 6 days
