Xiaomi is now slinging phones (and scooters) in France. Senior Vice President Wang Xiang announced on Twitter today that a number of outlets in the country now carry Xiaomi's products, specifically mentioning the Mi Mix 2S, Redmi Note 5, and Mi Electric Scooter.

The phone maker held a launch event in Paris to commemorate the occasion. Xiaomi's online store as well as a physical Mi Store in Paris and a number of other outlets in the country will carry the devices. The company began selling in Spain just last November after servicing primarily Eastern markets.

