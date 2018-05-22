Xiaomi is now slinging phones (and scooters) in France. Senior Vice President Wang Xiang announced on Twitter today that a number of outlets in the country now carry Xiaomi's products, specifically mentioning the Mi Mix 2S, Redmi Note 5, and Mi Electric Scooter.

Xiaomi is now officially in France! So thrilled to be taking this huge step forward in our global journey, expanding further in Western Europe after we entered Spain last November. #XiaomiFrance pic.twitter.com/STRuzhQKk1 — Wang Xiang (@XiangW_) May 22, 2018

The phone maker held a launch event in Paris to commemorate the occasion. Xiaomi's online store as well as a physical Mi Store in Paris and a number of other outlets in the country will carry the devices. The company began selling in Spain just last November after servicing primarily Eastern markets.