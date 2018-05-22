Twitter has been consolidating its official apps lately, while simultaneously cutting off some third-party API features. The Windows 10 app was replaced by the Twitter Lite web app, and the Mac app was discontinued in February. The company announced today that the Android TV, Roku, and Xbox apps will no longer be available starting May 24.

On Thursday, May 24, Twitter for Roku, Twitter for Android TV and Twitter for Xbox will no longer be available. To get the full Twitter experience, visit https://t.co/fuPJa3nVky on your device or desktop. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 22, 2018

The Android TV app was published in late 2016, and allowed users to watch Twitter live streams (football, coverage of political events, etc) and view Moments. It was last updated in December 2017 and currently sits at 10,000-100,000 installations, so it's not surprising why Twitter would decide to end development. The Roku and Xbox apps offered similar functionality.