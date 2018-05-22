Samsung's new Galaxy S8 Lite has landed in China, but it's not quite what we were expecting. The new device, which leaked out earlier this month, is actually named the Galaxy S Light Luxury. It sports a gorgeous Infinity Display and a much cheaper price tag.

Samsung has launched Lite versions of its popular flagships before. They used to be an annual occurrence, giving fans who didn't quite have the budget for its flagship models a smaller and more affordable alternative. This time, however, the South Korean company is taking a slightly different approach with the Galaxy S Light Luxury.

Rather than shrinking down the Galaxy S8, Samsung has given the Light Luxury the same 5.8-inch Infinity Display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio, albeit with a lower FHD+ (2220x1080) resolution. It has also swapped the Snapdragon 835 processor for a less powerful Snapdragon 660, which is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The Light Luxury boasts a 16-megapixel camera on its back (just one sensor), which sits just above its fingerprint scanner, and an 8-megapixel camera on its front. It's powered by a 3,300mAh battery and runs Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box, and you'll be able to get it in Burgundy Red and Midnight Black color options.

If you're in China, you can pre-order the Light Luxury through JD.com until June 1 for ¥3,699, which roughly translates to $578. After June 1, its price goes up to ¥3999, which is about $625.