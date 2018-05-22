Razer launched its first smartphone last year following the acquisition of Nextbit. However, the Razer Phone had a few issues at launch, including a mediocre camera. The camera still isn't the best, but it's getting better. Razer is rolling out a new update today that adds a portrait mode to the camera, plus there are new security patches and other goodies.
The update, Oreo 8.1 MR1, includes a basic changelog.
- Take fantastic Portrait shows with the new Portrait mode.
- Updated Privacy Policy for General Data Protection Regulation compliance.
- May security update.
- Bug fixes and performance improvements.
Portrait mode is all the rage lately—so much so that OnePlus included a 20MP camera on the OnePlus 6 just for that purpose. Now, the Razer Phone can use its dual camera array to create blurred backgrounds in your photos. The update also lets you lock items in the recent app list, and it fixes the multitouch bug from Android 8.1.
The OTA should be available for all phones right now. There's also a new factory image on the Razer site if you want to flash that instead.
Comments