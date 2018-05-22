The latest iteration for OnePlus' line of phones is a polarizing piece of hardware. You might like or hate the industrial design, which includes one of those "notches," but the specs and pricing for the OnePlus 6 aren't to be ignored—it even has a headphone jack, which is one up over the Pixel 2. And now you can actually buy one, as sales for the phone have opened starting today.

At the time of writing, none of the four SKUs currently available have sold out. Mirror (read, glossy) Black versions are available for $529 to $579 in 6GB/64GB and 8GB/128GB capacities, respectively. The more matte Midnight Black version is $579 to $629 and available in 8GB/128GB or 8GB/256GB configurations. The Silk White model—which is a lighter-colored, rose gold accented version—still won't be available for another two weeks.

The four available versions all ship free within 2 days, with a 15-day return period. If you order today, there's even a 20% discount on priority shipping. For more information, such as specific regional availability and a walkthrough for the order process, OnePlus has put together a helpful guide on the subject. Earlier today there were reports of some difficulty with randomly canceled orders made via HiPay, so it may be best to stick with another form of payment for the time being.

Still on the fence? You can peruse our review to see if the OnePlus 6 might be the right phone for you.

We've also got a referral which gets you an extra $20 off related accessories in your purchase if you order via this link (full disclosure: It's Artem's code, and we get points for referrals). Personally, I'm a fan of OnePlus' cases, and that new nylon one looks pretty snazzy.

So far, stock for both phones and accessory packages seems steady, but there's no telling how long that might last. OnePlus has a history of running out of some of the nicer cases and accessory packages during the initial wave of orders. I'd urge you to pick one up soon if you had your eye on including any with your order.