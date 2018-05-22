Taiwan

May 22, 2018

HSINCHU,/PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek today announced the launch of the Helio P22 , the latest addition to the Helio family of powerful and power-efficient chips for the mid-market. With Helio P22, MediaTek continues to expand its Helio P series family that brings high-end features users demand to mid-tier devices.

MediaTek Helio P22 – which follows the successful launch of the P60 chipset earlier this year - is the first to bring the 12nm manufacturing process to the mid-range mobile segment. The P60 has already seen strong customer adoption, including with Vivo and Oppo device launches in India and China. The MediaTek Helio P22, combined with P60 and previously introduced P23 and P30 chipsets, gives MediaTek a robust portfolio to meet mid-tier market demands.

With P22, MediaTek offers the benefits of AI-accelerated experiences, brilliant photography and reliable, high-speed connectivity to even more affordably priced devices, expanding the "New Premium" market.

"Our latest generation of Helio chips, such as the P60, have generated significant interest and exceeded our expectations. The continued customer demand we're witnessing validates our focus on the growing mid-market segment and its clear consumers have an appetite for innovative devices that offer outstanding features at an affordable price point," said TL Lee, General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communication business unit. "With support for high quality dual camera photography, AI enhancements and incredible power efficiency, the Helio P22 sets a new bar for accessibility to premium features. We expect continued device maker wins and consumer growth in this segment with MediaTek's new Helio P22 chipset."

Built with TSMC 12nm FinFET technology, the MediaTek Helio P22 combines the most power efficient manufacturing processing brought to Android smartphones with MediaTek's CorePilot technology, allowing for sustainable high performance and power savings. Helio P22 also supports incredible photography and outstanding connectivity on dual 4G SIM cards. The chipset's octa-core Arm Cortex A53 processors operate up to 2.0 GHz and offer sustainable high CPU performance while requiring low power inputs.

With MediaTek Helio P22, users will benefit from Edge AI enhancements powered by MediaTek NeuroPilot. With support for common AI frameworks (TensorFlow, TF Lite, Caffe and Caffe2) and an auto-select function for the best available AI resource for developer efficiency, Helio P22 delivers the benefits of AI at a remarkably affordable price. AI accelerated camera experiences including Face ID, smart photo album and single-camera as well as dual-camera depth of field features are all supported.

The Helio P22 brings hardware-driven dual-camera support for 13+8 megapixel setups at a fast 30 frames per second (FPS). With a low-power, highly capable hardware depth engine for real-time Bokeh preview, the chipset is equipped to minimize grain, noise, aliasing, chromatic aberration and more; enabling crisp and clear images under varying lighting conditions. Advanced 3A and MediaTek's Camera Control Unit (CCU) hardware with high auto-exposure convergence speeds allow for users to capitalize on quick-capture moments on the move. Additionally, 20:9 HD+ (1600 x 720) display support can create beautiful, full-screen smartphones.

Users can enjoy the fast LTE connectivity on both SIM cards, and 802.11ac WiFi for high Internet throughputs. MediaTek Helio P22 also supports BT5.0, the latest version of the Bluetooth wireless communication standard, and a 4-Satelltie system GNSS allows for faster, more efficient and more accurate connectivity locally and globally.

The Helio P22 is in volume production now, and is expected to be available in consumer devices by the end of Q2 2018.