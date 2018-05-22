Instagram announced a new feature today that allows users to stop seeing posts from accounts they follow without actually unfollowing them. It's called "mute," and Instagram is billing it as "a new way to personalize your feed."

Similar to Facebook and Twitter, which have both allowed unsubscribing from certain users' posts without breaking any connections for years, muting on Instagram is a reversible way to stop seeing content from your irritating friends while saving face by not letting them know about it. Twitter also calls the action muting; it's called unfollowing in Facebook parlance, but that's the Instagram equivalent of unfriending.



Screens courtesy of Instagram, showing the iOS mute popup.

The mute option is accessible via the three-dot menu at the top-right of a user's post or profile. You can mute posts, stories, or both, depending on the activity you don't care to see.

This isn't Instagram's first attempt at culling unwanted content from your feed. Last year, the social network introduced the option to automatically hide offensive comments, and earlier this month, extra measures to combat bullying were enacted.