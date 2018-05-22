Dropbox might be running behind Google Drive when it comes to storage, but there's a mobile app update rolling out with some handy new features. Today's update kicks off the updates, but not all the new features will be available right away.
Here's what you can expect (eventually) in the updated Dropbox app.
- File activity
- Streamlined file preview design
- Centralized home screen
The new file activity viewer is accessible when previewing a file. A single tap brings up a list of events like edits, shares, and more. Those with Dropbox professional and business will also get viewer history. Speaking of previews, they're better in the updated app. You can add comments in-line, and all comments from other users are available at the bottom of the preview.
A new home screen is coming to this version of the app as well. It will list important content like starred items and those you've recently accessed. Images are also larger on this screen. Dropbox says this feature won't be live right away. It will roll out "over the next few weeks."
