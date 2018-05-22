Need a bunch of stuff available on Google Express? Want a Google Home Mini? Well, then, this is serendipitous: until June 5, you can get a free Home Mini with a promo code when you buy stuff worth $125 or more on Google Express.

Enter promo code FREEMINI at checkout to have the little guy added to your cart. Ebay ran a pretty similar promo a little while back where you could get a free Home Mini with a purchase of $150 or more, but that expired on Sunday and today is Tuesday.

There are some strings, though. You can only get your Home Mini in chalk (that's light grey and white), you can't buy gift cards, Chromecasts, other Google Home products, or items from certain retailers to get to the $125 mark, and your freebie Mini won't ship for about a month. But hey, if that all sounds good to you, go forth and claim your free smart speaker.