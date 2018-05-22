Anker's currently got deals on Amazon for all kinds of products to keep your electronics juiced. Two of the best: a three-port 26,800 mAh power bank bundle for $80, and a five-port USB wall charger for $38. Both items support power delivery over USB-C.

We've seen this power bank go on sale before, but not at this price. The bank features two USB-A ports and one USB-C port with high-wattage output, and enough capacity to top off your phone (or Nintendo Switch) six or seven times over. The bundle includes a single-port USB-C wall charger along with the battery pack. Enter coupon code ANKERPD3 at checkout to save 40 bones.

If your charging needs are varied but more stationary, Anker's five-port USB charger may be your speed. Top up your MacBook, phone, Switch, tablet, and hey, that 26,800 mAh power bank all at once for $37.79 with coupon code ANKERPD5. Bear in mind, though, that only the single USB-C port supports 30-watt power delivery; your other four devices will charge more slowly over USB-A.