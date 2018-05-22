Using a single router is so 2014. Now, everyone is into mesh WiFi systems like Eero and Google Wifi. Not to be outdone, Comcast has its own mesh system that connects to the Xfinity Internet Gateway. The new xFi Pods are now available as a three-pack for $119.

The xFi Pods are small white blocks that plug directly into your power outlets around the house. Comcast recommends the $119 three-pack for homes with 3-4 bedrooms. A larger 6-pack kit is available for $199. To make use of these new mini-routers, you need to have either the xFi Wireless Gateway or the xFi Advanced Gateway. The latter has IoT features like Zigbee and Thread.

The xFi Pods are AC1200 devices that operate on 2.4 and 5GHz; Comcast says they have a maximum throughput of 200Mbps. Like the Xfinity gateways, you can manage your pods from the Xfinity WiFi app. You can limit internet access to certain devices, monitor traffic, and so on. The Pods are not as expensive as other mesh systems, but remember these are just half the system. You still have to rent the fancy modem/router hardware from Comcast.