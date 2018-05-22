Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Games

Animal Super Squad

Android Police coverage: Animal Super Squad is out on Android, and it shouldn't be missed

Out of all of the titles in this week's gaming roundup, I have to say my favorite is Animal Super Squad. It plays like a mashup of some of the best side-scrolling platformers out there with a dash of Trials and the kart sections of Donkey Kong Country. The entire premise is totally outlandish as you will spend a lot of your time in a toilet kart, but if potty humor isn't your thing, assuredly the solid gameplay, HID controller options, and a premium price point is.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Animal Super Squad is a physics-based adventure game that lets you play as your favorite animal. Speed through a world full of dangers and bananas. Or forget all that nonsense and just play other people’s stuff.

DRAGON BALL LEGENDS

Android Police coverage: Bandai Namco's mobile fighter 'Dragon Ball Legends' is out in the US

When you boil it down to its core mechanics, the gameplay in Dragon Ball Legends is very similar to the majority of card-based fighters on the Play Store. Sure, there are a few extra controls at your disposal when you are fighting, and the in-app purchases aren't as egregious as the majority of high-profile free-to-play games, but it still adds up to the same thing. Grinding, as always, is the key to success, well, that is unless you want to spend a bunch of money on IAPs. At the very least the graphics and voice acting are superb, so any fan of the anime will find plenty to like about this release.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $40.99

--

Get ready for the all-new Dragon Ball smartphone game that fans around the world have been waiting for. Battle it out in high quality 3D stages with character voicing. Enjoy 1 on 1 action against rival players from across the globe.

Card Action Battles with Intuitive Controls

Worldwide Versus Battles

Original Storyline

Super Monkey Ball: Sakura Edition

Android Police coverage: Sega just released 'Super Monkey Ball: Sakura Edition' as part of their SEGA Forever program

Super Monkey Ball: Sakura Edition is the latest game to release as a SEGA Forever classic. The thing is it isn't actually a classic since it is just a re-release of Super Monkey Ball 2: Sakura Edition. Sadly that version was pulled off the Play Store in 2015 which is why Sega was able to re-release it under a different name. Luckily it still offers all of the same ball-running fun as the original.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

--

Everyone’s favorite monkeys come rolling into SEGA Forever with the arcade to console classic now FREE on mobile. Roll around the Far East, as you tilt and steer one of four adorable monkeys through 125 themed mazes and a beautiful world of cherry blossoms. Just grab your bananas along the way to earn extra lives before time runs out. It’s so easy to play, even a monkey could do it.!

Spitkiss

Triple Topping Games offers an ingenious yet disgusting premise for its new platformer Spitkiss. You see, you play the part of two spitkissers who are sending their spit back and forth to one another as little love letters. The spit is what you directly control, and it is your job to get if from one side of the stage to the other while navigating your way through an assortment of enemies and obstacles. Controls are mainly slingshot-based, which actually works very well for this sort of game.

Monetization: $1.49 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Spitkiss is a trippy story of boundless love, told through precision platforming. You play as the spitkissers, sending messages of love and hope back and forth the only way you can: precisely navigating spit through platforming stages. With an innovative swipe to jump mechanic optimized for modern touchscreens and touchpads, Spitkiss throws out virtual buttons and other tropes of classic platformers.

Minesweeper Genius

At some point in our lives, most of us have fallen victim to boredom to the point that we have explored the game Minesweeper on our computers. For me, I never found the number-crunching brain teaser gameplay that enjoyable. That is until now. Minesweeper Genius takes the core gameplay of Minesweeper and adds a fresh coat of paint that makes it all that much more a pleasure to play. Sure, the gameplay by and large is the same, as you will still have to calculate how many mines are in each column and line, but there are also a few surprises in store for the player such as randomly generated levels and cloud saving support.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Inspired by the classic computer game from our childhood, Minesweeper Genius is a brain teaser that will challenge your mind and logical thinking. Help Aristotle – the genius with a broom – sweep the minefield to regain his memory and escape from the aliens' scientific experiments, discovering where all the bombs are hidden.

Sea of memories

Sea of memories reminds me a lot of Myst. If you have ever played through that classic puzzle adventure game then maybe you can see what I'm saying. As you travel around an odd water-filled location you will happen across puzzles that can only be solved by rotating the camera until all the object align to create something more familiar. Basically, you will be tasked with solving over 100 optical illusions in your quest to restore order to the world.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Challenge your mind with puzzles that are based on optical illusions. Find the perfect angle by rotating the camera until order is restored. Nothing is what it seems. Sharpen your perception by beating 100 puzzles through scenarios with no apparent structure or logic. Detect the perfect angle in which a chaotic composition reveals the figure hidden behind a game on perspective.

Homo Machina

With a busy schedule sometimes you can't cover everything you'd like. This is why I wanted to make sure Homo Machina made it into our roundup this week. If you enjoy avant-garde artwork, learning about the internal workings of the human body through puzzle solving, and anything to do with the 1920s, then Homo Machina is the game for you. Just take one a look at the beautiful screenshots below, and you can see exactly what I'm talking about. This game is a work of art, and not only that, the puzzles are quite enjoyable, and the story and music shouldn't be missed either.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Homo Machina is a puzzle game inspired by the work of avant-garde scientist Fritz Kahn. Set off on a crazy journey to solve the surreal puzzles of Homo Machina and learn about the internal working of the human body, represented as a gigantic 1920s factory. In this narrative puzzle, players are plunged into an ingenious system of nerves, vessels and valves.

Project : Battle

At this point NetEase Games is probably best known for their Fortnite and PUBG clones, though the company has definitely dabbled in other free-to-play genres. Their latest release Project : Battle is still in testing, so while it's not officially out you can test the gameplay until the testing phase closes on May 24th. What's nice is that the monetization has yet to be added to this sandbox survival game, so if you are looking for something that has yet to be ruined by loot boxes you can give this a shot for the next couple of days.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Test Period: EDT（New York） 09:00 a.m. - 03:00 (+1 day) a.m. May 18th - May 24th. In the quantum virtual world, you can become the leader of the Wanderers Celestial, who represents justice and order. Or become Zero, who is the No.1 cyber hunter. Then jump into vivid, well-developed interwoven stories that are filled with fresh and distinctive characters.

Gran Turismo® Sport Companion

PlayStation Mobile's Gran Turismo Sport Companion isn't quite a game as it's more a companion app for the PS4 racer of the same brand. Think of it as a social media app for those of you that are really into Gran Turismo Sport. You can share screenshots, comment on posts, or compare your in-game profile and stats against your friends. You will have to join the GT Sport community via the game on PS4, but once you have an account, you will be able to sign into this app with ease.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

The official Gran Turismo Sport Companion keeps you connected to your GT Sport experience wherever you go. Log in using PlayStation™Network. Millions of GT Sport players are taking photos of beautiful cars and locations, creating cool liveries, and sharing intense race moments.

I'm Ping Pong King

Orangenose Studio's I'm Ping Pong King is an enjoyable minimal ping pong game that is great to play in short bursts. The controls are dead simple to understand. All you have to do is tap on the left or right side of the screen depending on which side your computer opponent has launched their ball towards you. This can be tricky the further you progress in the game, so make sure you bring some quick reflexes with you if plan on playing this one for an extended period of time.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

"I'm Ping Pong King" is a very fun and exciting table tennis game. The goal of this game is to beat 10+ rivals and win the crown; these funny stickmen can be world’s best champion, your boss or super grandma. It’s an easy finger-tapping game, simply tap right or left of the screen to control your stickman. Be careful not to miss any ball, or you'll fail this contest.

Sky Rusher

VOODOO's Sky Rusher is a beautiful and minimal endless runner that will have you racing a spaceship through a corridor that is filled with obstacles. Your job is to avoid those obstacles while also collecting as many gems as possible during each run. These gems can then be used to purchase new ships. Of course, as a VOODOO release, you can expect plenty of advertisements, though they can be removed with a single $2.49 IAP.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.49 a piece

--

Welcome aboard to your spaceship. Avoid obstacle and go as far as you can in highspeed tunnel. Are you Ready ?

Faraway 3: Arctic Escape

Faraway 3: Arctic Escape is the latest chapter in Snapbreak's escape room series of games. You are still on a quest searching for your lost father, but this time around you'll be exploring an icy world filled with items to collect and manipulate in order to solve perplexing puzzles. As you can see from the few screens below this is a gorgeous looking game, and the problem-solving escape room gameplay isn't anything to sneeze at either.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

--

Escape all-new distant places in Faraway 3: Arctic Escape that are full of mind-bending puzzles and new exciting locations to explore. This room escape game will challenge your puzzle solving ability. Sequel to one of the all-time best escape games with over a million players. A room escape puzzle game that will completely challenge your mind, captivate you & offer hours of amazing mobile gaming entertainment.

Karaz's Conquest

Have you ever wanted to play the invader roll in Space Invaders? Well, now is your chance because Karaz's Conquest will let you do exactly that. You get to build your own army of aliens to then use them as the troops who will conquer the next planet on your list. The more worlds you capture, the more species and supplies you unlock.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.99

--

Karaz’s Conquest is a galaxy invasion simulation game presented in 16-bit pixel art visual. The game is inspired by classic retro shooting games, except that the player is now playing as the aggressive invader rather than the righteous defender. Player will be cultivating alien being as fighting unit, arranging battle formation and defeating enemies on battle field.

Diggerman - Arcade Gold Mining Simulator

Two weeks ago I published a roundup of games that ideally need to be properly ported to Android. One of those games was Mr. Driller, which in my opinion is one of the best digging games ever made. This is probably why I was instantly drawn to Diggerman. It takes some of its design cues from Mr. Driller, such as air capsules that you need to collect as you dig. What's nice is that this actually has a story as to why you are digging, and it also has a few boss fights. Plus the controls are dead simple and the monetization is fair.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.49

--

Dig, dig, dig. For love, for fame, for money. The world was beautiful some time ago. We lived together in our lovely cottage digging some mud every day. Suddenly everything has changed. HUGE ANGRY MOLE has come and kidnapped my beautiful sweetheart. Will you support me? Will you dig with me and help me saving my beloved?

Epic Skater 2

I'm not quite sure what to make of Epic Skater 2. The swipe-based skateboarding gameplay is very gratifying, to the point that I would say mechanically this is one of the best skating games on Android. The problem is there are way too many interruptions. Multiple currencies, loot boxes, and a bunch of other flashy garbage are thrown in your face every time there is a break in the gameplay, which is not only intrusive but frequent. All I want to do is skate, but it seems the game would rather I spend all my time wading through its numerous splash screens and menus designed to pilfer my pockets. So yeah, if you can deal with the crappy design, there is actually a really enjoyable skateboarding game underneath.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $9.99

--

Epic Skater is back, rebuilt from the ground up and bigger than ever. Thank you for your feedback. Hop in, unlock and upgrade all of your tricks to land the biggest combos. Play the way you want. Look the way you want in Epic Skater 2. Explore the Streets of Epicwood. Launch up to the Rooftops for a long half pipe session, or cruise down to the Subways to catch every rail.

Aero Smash -open fire

ZPLAY Games' Aero Smash -open fire is a top-down voxel-based shooter that plays a lot like any other shoot 'em up. The thing is each stage has a border, and you are free to roam around inside, which makes it a lot less linear than your average shooter. Once you rack up enough kills you will face off against a boss. Your end goal is to collect as much currency as you can while shooting those enemies and bosses so that you can afford all of the cool skins available for your aircraft.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $19.99

--

Drive you plane to guard your territory and shoot down all the enemies. You can collect and own more than 135 kinds of planes. An unknown and thrilling adventure will be started from a random unique map. The world will show up as a huge map. 360-degree free shooting.

LETTA: Word Connect

Multiplayer word games are nothing new on the Play Store, though it is nice to see new titles pop up that aren't Scrabble clones. LETTA: Word Connect plays a lot closer to a game of Tetris than any word game I have played before. Your goal is to create words out of the letter tiles on your screen, and the more you do this, the more your opponent's screen fills up with your used letters. If you have too many letters on the screen at one time, it's game over.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $19.99

--

LETTA is a fast paced 1v1 word game. Take on other word masters, challenge your brain power and rise through the leagues and unlock each of the city cafes from Paris to London to Tokyo. Gain the advantage by roasting coffee and acquiring power ups to use against other players. Avoid hitting the danger zone and being knocked out by your opponent.

World of Tennis: Roaring ’20s

Every once in a while you see a game new design and ask yourself why in the world no one has ever thought of this before. In my case, this is exactly what I was thinking when I booted up World of Tennis: Roaring ’20s. It takes all of the enjoyable tennis gameplay from something like Sega's Virtua Tennis and skins it with a delightful '20s theme that is very fitting for the sport. Apparently, a classy tennis game that harkens back to simpler days is what I have been looking for all this time, and I never even knew it.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $22.99

--

Transport yourself back to the 1920s – the golden age of tennis – in World of Tennis: Roaring ’20s. Join refined ladies and gentlemen partaking in a good old-fashioned battle of wits and skill on the court. Use swipe or touch controls to place shots and dictate where your player moves.

We Happy Restaurant

ChillyRoom's We Happy Restaurant is an awesome restaurant simulator that hinges on serving up some awful food just to see how your customers react. Sure, some of them might grow some extra limbs or start glowing, but that all part of the business, and what a great business it is. If you are looking for the next great restaurant simulator, We Happy Restaurant is it.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $64.99

--

Welcome to We Happy Restaurant Mega Group Inc.. Here you will have an opportunity to run your own restaurant and be a productive, profitable member of the corporate family. Our mega group's killer product, green essence, is the foundation of our immensely profitable restaurant business. It keeps our customers hungry and always wanting more.

Fort Stars

Fort Stars is like a mish-mash of every free-to-play genre you have ever seen. Building a base, check. Recruiting new heroes, check. Using cards in some form or another, check. Somehow it all adds up to a complete game that makes sense, though it's difficult to shake the feeling that you have seen everything this has to offer before.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $64.99

--

Welcome to Fort Stars. Storm castles and steal treasure all in front of a cheering crowd. 14 amazing heroes to choose from. Build your own collection of powerful cards. Turn the tables and build your own impenetrable fortress. Climb the rankings of the global leagues.

Kick the Buddy

Kick the Buddy is a simple god simulator title that lets you do unspeakable things to a doll named Buddy. Feel like throwing a bomb at Buddy to see what can happen? You can do that. Better yet there are a plethora of options at your disposal that can be used on Buddy just to see how he fares. Think of it as a way to relieve stress, and I'm sure you'll find something to love about abusing this cute little doll.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $94.99

--

KICK THE BUDDY ARRIVED ON GOOGLE PLAY. Explode, destroy, fire, shoot, smash, kill, freeze, send the power of the Gods and don't even think about stopping. Man, you now have a virtually limitless arsenal to beat: rockets, grenades, automatic rifles, torture instruments… and even a NUCLEAR BOMB. We present to you Kick the Buddy — it’s more than just a game. It’s a top interactive action game.

Iron Throne

Iron Throne is the latest release from Netmarble, and just like Fort Stars (two items above) it mashes together quite a few different free-to-play genres into one giant strategy RPG. Amazingly you can also expect a variety of battle-focused modes including battle royale and team deathmatch. At this point, I suppose every new release from the big devs out there are just going to contain every successful monetization strategy and gameplay mechanic that can be placed into their games just to make sure they appeal to as many people as possible.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Claim your kingdom’s Iron Throne. Build your castle, raise an army, lead heroes into epic, grand-scale wars against players around the world, and rule over the kingdom. Create the strongest alliance with your friends to enjoy this real-time strategy MMO game.

Zilant - The Fantasy MMORPG

Zilant is a new free-to-play MMORPG from Efun Company Limited. Like many of the newer MMOs on Android, it contains fantastic graphics and both PvE and PvP modes. It also includes an auto-play button, so there is no need to worry about actually playing this game as you will be spending the majority of your time navigating menus to keep your skills and player at their top performance. Think of it as an idle game that plays out in front of you with exceptional graphics and you can see the appeal.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Zilant is a breathtaking MMORPG with a massive fantasy world and stunning next-gen graphics. In Zilant, you are a winged warrior, sworn enemy races, exploring a world of awe-inspiring beauty ripped asunder by a dragon war. Soar on your own wings. Experience fast-paced, action packed combat, as you hunt monsters, slay bosses, defeat your enemies, and wage war on your rise to the top.

VERSUS: Epic Battle

Much like every other developer in Android land, Sunnyside Games bills its latest release VERSUS: Epic Battle as a real-time strategy game, and for once I'd have to say that this is actually true. 1v1 battles take place on a battlefield, and it is your job to protect your tower as you try to destroy your opponent's. It plays a lot like a PvP tower defense game. You get to create teams of up to 4 in-game heroes, and there are plenty of different characters to collect.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

VERSUS: Epic Battle is a Real-Time Strategy game. You must use your own strategy to win in the ever-changing battlefield. Build your army of 4 tribal heroes with strong personalities and units who follow heroes. Become a commander in the battlefield; protect your tower and attack your opponent’s tower. NOW is the time to join the fierce battleground of Versus : Epic Battle.

AXE.IO

Crescent Moon Games is known for publishing many phenomenal titles on Android such as Shadowblade, Morphite, and The Deer God. So it is no surprise to see that they had something to do with the release of AXE.IO. If you are at all familiar with how most .io games operate, then there shouldn't be too many surprises here. Surviving as long as you can is the name of the game, and within this release, you can do so with style thanks to the pleasant graphics. I have to say I've enjoyed my time with it as there is nothing that brightens my day more than mowing a few people down with an axe and sword.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

--

Thrown into a small battle arena with a squad of other deadly knights, you’ll have to slay them with throwing axes and survive as long as possible if you want to get out alive. With action packed, fast-paced gameplay and brutal combat, AXE IO will have you on the edge of your seat.

Disney Heroes: Battle Mode

What can I say about Disney Heroes: Battle Mode that I haven't already said in my hands-on? As a high profile release, it contains some great artwork (if a little drab), along with fantastic voice work and a somewhat interesting story. The level of polish is assuredly high, but then you have to consider the gameplay. For the most part, it plays okay as a free-to-play RPG, though if you don't enjoy hero collection games, you'll probably want to skip this. What turns me off is how aggressively this is monetized, especially when you consider that it's clearly aimed at children. But hey, as long as you know what you are getting into, I see no reason not to check it out, after all, who doesn't want to build a team of fighters out of their favorite Disney and Pixar characters?

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $99.99

--

Join the battle in this action-packed RPG starring Disney and Pixar heroes from The Incredibles, Wreck-It Ralph, Toy Story, Zootopia & more. Welcome to the digital City... and enjoy it while you can. A wicked virus is corrupting every pixel, turning even the heroes’ own friends and family against them.

WTF Game Of The Week

gudetama tap!

The second I saw a few screens of gudetama tap! I thought to myself that this looks like a very odd game. Sure it may be normal to have egg yolk characters in Japanese games, but to Western audiences, something looks a little off. That doesn't mean this is a bad game, as it is actually a pretty enjoyable idle tapping game. I just can't get past how crazy the whole thing looks.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99

--

Let's cook and get the popular Sanrio character "gudetama" in "gudetama tap.", the mobile game in the series with over 3.5 million downloads. Play with friends. Enjoy the AR feature. Get new gudetama and power up. Then be lazy together.

Make friends with the new "Friend feature".

Introducing new "gudetama".

"gudetama" eggscapes from the game?! "AR feature".

Get "gudetama" with the Eggarapon.

