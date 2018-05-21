There are some new budget smartphones from Samsung launching in India soon. Samsung just announced not one, not two, not even three, but four new smartphones. The devices are in the J and A series, so you probably know roughly what to expect. The most expensive of them is Rs 25,990, which works out to around $380.

Let's get the specs out of the way first.

Galaxy A6 Galaxy A6+ Galaxy J6 Galaxy J8 Processor Exynos 7 Series Snapdragon 450 Exynos 7 Series Snapdragon 450 Display 5.6” HD+ 6” FHD+ 5.6” HD+ 6” HD+ Super AMOLED Super AMOLED Super AMOLED Super AMOLED Rear Camera 16MP (f/1.7) 16MP (f/1.7)+5MP (f/1.9) 13MP (f/1.9) 16MP (f/1.7)+5MP (f/1.9) Front Camera 16MP (f/1.9) 24MP (f/1.9) 8MP (f/1.9) 16MP (f/1.9) Flash w/ Front & Rear LED Flash w/ Front & Rear LED Flash w/ Front & Rear LED Flash w/ Front & Rear LED Flash Memory 4GB + 32GB4GB + 64GB 4GB + 64GB 3GB + 32GB4GB + 64GB 4GB + 64GB microSD slot (up to 256GB) microSD slot (up to 256GB) microSD slot (up to 256GB) microSD slot (up to 256GB) Battery 3000 mAh 3500 mAh 3000 mAh 3500 mAh OS Android O Android O Android O Android O Design Metal Unibody Metal Unibody Polycarbonate Unibody Polycarbonate Unibody MOP 21,990 (32GB), 22,990 (64GB) 25,990 13,990 (3/32GB), 16,490 (4/64GB) 18,990

The A6 and A6+ (see top) are the more premium devices announced, but all of them are advertised as having "Infinity Displays." That's just Samsung's name for a taller screen ratio—all the phones appear to have flat OLED panels. They're all HD+ (i.e. 720 by something) except for the A6+ that offers a 1080p OLED.

These devices come with 3-4GB of RAM and at least 32GB of storage with a microSD card slot. The A-series phones have metal designs, and the J phones are plastic. The larger of the new A and J phones also sport dual rear cameras, but it sounds like they're only used for portrait mode.

According to Samsung, the J6, A6, and A6+ will launch in retail stores and Samsung's website on May 22 (tomorrow). The J6 (above) will also launch on Flipkart. The Galaxy A6 and A6+ will launch on Amazon at the same time as Samsung's retail offerings. The Galaxy J8 won't come until July.