Your smartphone makes it easy to snap photos on the go. Maybe too easy. You might end up with so many photos of the same things that it's hard to find your favorites. In the next few days, Google Photos will make that easier with the option to mark images as favorites in the app.
We first spotted this feature in a teardown way back in August of 2017. It apparently took Google the better part of a year to implement a star button. Just press that to mark a photo as your favorite.
It’s OK to play favorites. Rolling out this week, tap the ⭐️ button to mark a photo as a favorite. Head to the Albums tab and view all your favorites in one place. pic.twitter.com/eWnSMDKQ72
— Google Photos (@googlephotos) May 21, 2018
The star button appears at the top of the screen when viewing a full-size photo. You can access all your favorites from the handy "Favorites" group on your albums page. This feature is rolling out over the coming week, so keep an eye out. If there's an app updated needed, we'll get that APK to you.
Comments