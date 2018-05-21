It seems like every other week, eBay releases a 10 or 15% off site-wide off coupon. The time has now come again, as a new Memorial Day promotion has started. Now you can get 15% off items from select sellers, as long as the product is $50 or more.

You can find all the eligible items here, but note the prices listed are before the 15% off discount. The offer is capped at $50 off, so not the best deal we've seen in recent months, but still worth pointing out since it will last until May 25.

Some interesting tech products include a JBL Flip 3 speaker for $59.49, a Gear VR with Oculus controllers for $50.15, and a Dell i7 laptop for $744.99. Remember to add coupon code PMEMDAY at checkout to get the discount.