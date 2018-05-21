A new week has arrived, so let's get down to it with some app sales. Last week presented us with three quite hefty lists and I have to imagine that we'll get slammed with more app sales as we head into Memorial Day weekend (in the U.S.). Today has a few notable items, though, so without further ado, let's get going.

Free

Apps

  1. Exercises Pro $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  2. XyKey $1.99 -> Free; 2 days
  3. Sewing Guide Pro $1.99 -> Free; 3 days

Games

  1. Bowling Game 3D $1.99 -> Free; 6 hours
  2. Descensus 2 $0.99 -> Free; 6 hours
  3. VR Tomb's Secrets2 $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  4. Bill Ball Boll $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  5. Parkour Flight 2 $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  6. Dead Bunker II HD $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  7. Dead Bunker 3: On a Surface $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  8. i Live - Gold Edition $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  9. Division Math Game $2.49 -> Free; 4 days
  10. Mystic Guardian VIP : Old School Action RPG $3.99 -> Free; 4 days
  11. Animals Memory Game PRO 2018 $4.99 -> Free; 5 days
  12. Dungeon Defense $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  13. Subtraction Skill Builders $2.49 -> Free; 5 days
  14. TA: Little Red Riding Hood $1.49 -> Free; 5 days
  15. Wonder Knights VIP : Retro Shooter RPG $3.49 -> Free; 5 days
  16. Paper Duels $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  17. Traffic Director $0.99 -> Free; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Fireplace 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 6 hours
  2. Rarent - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  3. Famver - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  4. Ontrax - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  5. Sorun - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  6. Christmas in HD Gyro 3DXL $2.49 -> Free; 5 days
  7. Omlicon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  8. Rocsy Square - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  9. Rumber - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  10. Water Touch Pro Parallax Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> Free; 6 days
  11. Givon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Astrolapp Planets and Sky Map $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
  2. English-Czech Dictionary XXL (anglicky slovnik) $10.99 -> $5.49; 4 days
  3. AntiVirus PRO Android Security $11.99 -> $3.99; 5 days
  4. ConstruCalc Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  5. Music Strobe Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  6. Vibro. Profile Scheduler $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  7. Multi-Screen Voice Calculator Pro $7.95 -> $2.49; 6 days
  8. GemBoy! Pro - GBC Emulator $2.99 -> $1.99; 7 days
  9. PicShop - Photo Editor $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days

Games

  1. Castles of Mad King Ludwig $6.99 -> $1.99; 2 days
  2. Haunted Hotel: Phoenix (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; 4 days
  3. Dark Strokes 2.Hidden Object Puzzle Adventure Game $2.99 -> $1.49; 5 days
  4. Demon's Rise 2 $5.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  5. Haunted Legends.The Undertaker $2.99 -> $1.49; 5 days
  6. Paranormal Pursuit $2.99 -> $1.49; 5 days
  7. Puppet Show: Destiny (Full) $2.99 -> $1.49; 5 days
  8. Puppet Show: Lost Town $2.99 -> $1.49; 5 days
  9. The Snow $2.99 -> $1.49; 5 days
  10. Shadow Blade: Reload $4.99 -> $1.49; 5 days
  11. Codex of Victory $4.49 -> $2.49; 6 days
  12. Dungeon Adventure: Heroic Ed. $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  13. Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy $9.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
  14. Heroes of Steel RPG Elite $3.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
  15. IGI Alpha 2018- Sniper Hunting - Adfree $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  16. Little Professor PRO - math for kids (ad free) $3.00 -> $1.50; 6 days
  17. Age of Civilizations Americas $1.85 -> $0.99; 7 days
  18. Kingdom Rush Origins $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  19. Linelight $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  20. Stickman Revenge 3: League of Heroes $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  21. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 $6.99 -> $1.99; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Bliss - Icon Pack (On SALE!!!) $1.49 -> $0.99; 1 day
  2. Chess Gyro 3D Parallax Live Wallpaper XLVersion $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  3. Earth & Moon in HD Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  4. Ultra Zooper $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  5. Retrofit Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  6. Supreme Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  7. Ultra Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  8. Unicorn Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  9. Unicorn Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  10. Vlyaricons - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. BEST BET TİPS $29.99 -> $18.99; 6 days