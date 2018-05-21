Article Contents
A new week has arrived, so let's get down to it with some app sales. Last week presented us with three quite hefty lists and I have to imagine that we'll get slammed with more app sales as we head into Memorial Day weekend (in the U.S.). Today has a few notable items, though, so without further ado, let's get going.
Free
Apps
- Exercises Pro $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- XyKey $1.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Sewing Guide Pro $1.99 -> Free; 3 days
Games
- Bowling Game 3D $1.99 -> Free; 6 hours
- Descensus 2 $0.99 -> Free; 6 hours
- VR Tomb's Secrets2 $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Bill Ball Boll $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Parkour Flight 2 $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Dead Bunker II HD $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Dead Bunker 3: On a Surface $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- i Live - Gold Edition $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Division Math Game $2.49 -> Free; 4 days
- Mystic Guardian VIP : Old School Action RPG $3.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Animals Memory Game PRO 2018 $4.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Dungeon Defense $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Subtraction Skill Builders $2.49 -> Free; 5 days
- TA: Little Red Riding Hood $1.49 -> Free; 5 days
- Wonder Knights VIP : Retro Shooter RPG $3.49 -> Free; 5 days
- Paper Duels $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Traffic Director $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Fireplace 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 6 hours
- Rarent - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Famver - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Ontrax - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Sorun - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Christmas in HD Gyro 3DXL $2.49 -> Free; 5 days
- Omlicon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Rocsy Square - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Rumber - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Water Touch Pro Parallax Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Givon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Astrolapp Planets and Sky Map $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- English-Czech Dictionary XXL (anglicky slovnik) $10.99 -> $5.49; 4 days
- AntiVirus PRO Android Security $11.99 -> $3.99; 5 days
- ConstruCalc Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Music Strobe Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Vibro. Profile Scheduler $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Multi-Screen Voice Calculator Pro $7.95 -> $2.49; 6 days
- GemBoy! Pro - GBC Emulator $2.99 -> $1.99; 7 days
- PicShop - Photo Editor $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
Games
- Castles of Mad King Ludwig $6.99 -> $1.99; 2 days
- Haunted Hotel: Phoenix (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; 4 days
- Dark Strokes 2.Hidden Object Puzzle Adventure Game $2.99 -> $1.49; 5 days
- Demon's Rise 2 $5.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Haunted Legends.The Undertaker $2.99 -> $1.49; 5 days
- Paranormal Pursuit $2.99 -> $1.49; 5 days
- Puppet Show: Destiny (Full) $2.99 -> $1.49; 5 days
- Puppet Show: Lost Town $2.99 -> $1.49; 5 days
- The Snow $2.99 -> $1.49; 5 days
- Shadow Blade: Reload $4.99 -> $1.49; 5 days
- Codex of Victory $4.49 -> $2.49; 6 days
- Dungeon Adventure: Heroic Ed. $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy $9.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
- Heroes of Steel RPG Elite $3.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
- IGI Alpha 2018- Sniper Hunting - Adfree $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Little Professor PRO - math for kids (ad free) $3.00 -> $1.50; 6 days
- Age of Civilizations Americas $1.85 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Kingdom Rush Origins $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Linelight $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Stickman Revenge 3: League of Heroes $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2 $6.99 -> $1.99; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Bliss - Icon Pack (On SALE!!!) $1.49 -> $0.99; 1 day
- Chess Gyro 3D Parallax Live Wallpaper XLVersion $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Earth & Moon in HD Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Ultra Zooper $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Retrofit Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Supreme Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Ultra Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Unicorn Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Unicorn Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Vlyaricons - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- BEST BET TİPS $29.99 -> $18.99; 6 days
Comments