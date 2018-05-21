Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Apps

Steam Link (BETA)

Android Police coverage: Steam Link for Android hands-on: A nearly effortless game-streaming solution

There are already a few options out there for gamers who would like to stream their PC games to any number of Android devices, but often those apps don't work all that well. This is why Valve's Steam Link beta release is such big news. As you can see in the hands-on linked above the app works very well for streaming games no matter your device of choice, which is great to see and a welcome addition for those of us who have been holding out for a streaming app that is more versatile and seamless.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

The Steam Link app brings desktop gaming to your Android device. Just pair a Bluetooth controller or Steam Controller to your device, connect to a computer running Steam on the same local network, and start playing your existing Steam games.

Intra

Android Police coverage: 'Intra' brings Android P's DNS-over-TLS to older devices

Jigsaw Operations' Intra may be an alpha release, but it surely is shaping up to be a quality app for encrypting all of your queries so they can't be read or modified. This option already exists as a feature inside of the latest Android P builds, which is why it's so lovely to be able to use it through this app on anything on or below Android 8.0. Just keep in mind that it uses a local VPN to establish its connection, which may slow things down or cause issues with certain apps.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Please note: Intra is an experimental (alpha) tool and may change at any time. You may contact us through the Play Store or provide feedback in-app. Intra allows you to test new DNS-over-HTTPS services that encrypt domain name lookups and prevent manipulation by your network. It currently supports services from Cloudflare and Google, and additional options may be added over time.

Driving Detective

Android Police coverage: Driving Detective brings automatic Do Not Disturb while driving to non-Pixel phones using official Transition API

Vasil Vasilev's Driving Detective borrows Google Map's Do Not Disturb feature from the Pixel 2 and implements it in a way so that anyone who has this app installed can use it. This is all thanks to Google opening up the tech behind their Transition API so that developers can utilize it in their apps to our advantage. You can still receive calls while the app is functioning, it just silences less essential notifications that can distract the driver, which is probably a good idea.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Driving Detective automagically detects when you are in a moving vehicle and toggles Do Not Disturb on, silencing alerts for the duration of the drive. Normal operation is restored after you exit the vehicle. Using mobile devices while driving is extremely dangerous.

AirMirror: Remote control devices

Android Police coverage: AirMirror from AirDroid arrives to control your phone from another

Remote desktop tools can come in very handy if you have a lot of friends and family that don't know how to troubleshoot their devices when problems arise. This is why Sand Studio's newest release AirMirror is so cool. Now you have an easy way to remotely access other Android devices such as your parent's phones. The next time you get a call when your dad can't figure out how to access something on his phone you can just grab yours and show him remotely exactly where it is.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Worldwide popularity AirDroid Remote Control feature —— AirMirror, released independent App. AirMirrror provide remote controlling service which is simple, quick and safe. You can remote access various Android devices freely.

Remote Support: Provide support to the phones from family with remote access.

AFK Assistance: Handling mobile games from remote devices.

Monitoring in real-time: Checking the surrounding with device camera, guard family safety.

Kindly - Ingredient database & label scan

Those of you that pay attention to what types of foods you put into your body are probably going to get a kick out of Kindly. It's an ingredient scanner app that pulls all necessary details from the labels on your food. Often what is printed on the side of the box can be difficult to parse thanks to the language used and how small the text is. By using this app, you will see each detail broken down into something a lot more legible and easier to understand. So far there are 2000+ ingredients in the database, and it is updated continuously.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Kindly is an ingredient database & label scanner app. It let's you easily know more about the ingredients on the food or cosmetics products you want to buy by scanning the ingredient labels. The ingredients found are displayed in a simple and easy to read list with labels describing its origin (Animal-derived, Vegetarian, Vegan...).

Navigation Gestures

XDA's Navigation Gestures is an easy way to implement navigation gestures on devices that don't have the functionality built in. This way no matter the equipment you are using you can take advantage of the newest trend for navigating a mobile OS. You can even hide your navigation bar through this app without the need for root.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

NOTICE.! Because of limitations added in Android P DP2, this app currently DOES NOT FUNCTION on devices running that firmware version or later. Jealous of the cool new gesture navigation feature on the Apple iPhone X and Android P? With Navigation Gestures, you don't have to go out and buy a new phone if you want to change the way you use your phone.

The Four on FOX

As someone who cut the cord years ago, I was totally unaware that The Four: Battle for Stardom was a thing, but apparently it is. I guess there aren't enough talent shows already airing on TV, so what's one more to add to the pile. If you happen to enjoy such things, then you will probably want to know there is a new app that ties into the show. This way you can now watch your favorite clips and highlights as well as Tweet directly at the stars and contestants from this new app.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

The Four on FOX begins where most music competition series end: with the four finalists. Download the official app and join The Four community. Audition for a chance to be featured in-app and be on The Four, as well as watch and choose your favorite auditions.

Mopria Scan

Mopria Scan is an ingenious app that connects to your network-connected scanners and printers over your WiFi signal. This way if you own a few different brands for your office appliances you can still use one app to connect to them. On top of that, there is also an option to share your scanned docs from within the app that makes it simple to send your files to the necessary recipients.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Create digital content from your printed documents using your Android phone or tablet. The Mopria Scan application automatically connects your Android phone or tablet to scanners and multi-function printers (MFPs) on the same Wi-Fi network. Once connected, you can use the Mopria Scan application to control your scan settings, initiate your scan, organize and rename your digital scan and share the scanned data to other people and applications.

Sojourn

If you are looking for a solid journaling app that does not connect to the internet and hasn't been designed to share your personal thoughts with every Tom, Dick, and Harry, then Sojourn is the app for you. Recently the developer added cloud support so you can easily backup your data. There is a color coding option for each post so that you can categorize them quickly, and a star-based rating system allows for an easy way to mark each entry for instant recollection of how you felt at the time.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Modernized journal for a new generation. It's like a social network for yourself. Key points and their purposes:

The app will never have any sharing or social features. => This gives you freedom to be incredibly genuine in your posts without worrying about how others will perceive them. It's just for you.

Casual, short format. => Traditional journals can be intimidating. There is a subconscious pressure sometimes to write long, elaborate entries with perfect grammar and graceful language. The shorter format alleviates that pressure and feels very familiar to those who use social media.

Importance rating system. => Use the star rating system to rate the importance of the entry. Using this along with the filter system when viewing entries allows you to feel free to write down even the most minor things that happen or whatever is on your mind at the moment, to write down how you felt during major life events, or anything in between.

View filters. => Use tons of filters to see only the memories you want to see.

Data stored in the cloud. => Originally the data was stored locally. I planned on having a backup feature and possibility to sync with other devices. As of version 0.20 the data is all stored in the cloud using Google Firebase's Firestore infrastructure. This means all you have to do is sign in with your Google account on any device and you will have full access to all of your data. Since it is stored in the cloud you don't have to worry about backing anything up.

Siempo - The Phone for Humans

The Siempo launcher had been making the rounds this last weekend on a few notable tech sites. Now, I hadn't heard of it before, though it does appear to be pretty useful. Primarily it was designed to simplify your smartphone experience. By limiting the usual distractions that can get annoying and by using an intuitive interface it would seem the launcher works exactly as planned. Sure, it may not be everyone's interest to simplify their phone, but I can totally see how it may come in handy for the tech illiterate out there.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

Welcome to Siempo's Beta Launch. The Siempo Home App transforms any smartphone into a healthier digital experience. Batch notifications, calm your home screen, create distance between distracting apps and more in order to prevent unconscious use and live a life of deeper focus, presence and human connection.

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Wear OS Phone

Android Police coverage: Wear OS Phone app gets updated via the Play Store with Quick Replies [APK Download]

Last but not least this week we have a new app for Wear OS. It is a redesigned Wear OS Phone app that should make it a lot easier to make and receive calls on your smartwatch. There are even built-in quick SMS replies for when you don't have the time to take a call, which is pretty neat.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Update the Wear OS Phone app for your Android 8.0 (Oreo) or newer watch to improve your calling experience and gain control over calls with features like quick reply and enhanced outgoing call experience on supported devices. Fast SMS responses when you don’t have time to take a call.

