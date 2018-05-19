Sennheiser's a well-established name in the audio industry, and it should come as no surprise that its active noise cancellation-equipped HD1 Bluetooth headphones, at a $500 MSRP, are very good. We saw the HD1s fall to $399 back in September of last year, then to $350 last December. But Amazon's current price of $314.04 is the lowest we've seen in some time, and the HD1s might be worth your consideration.

As you might expect at this price point, the HD1s are top-notch in multiple regards. The closed-back, around-ear design allows for your ears to be surrounded in leather and padded with memory foam. The sound quality is nothing short of fantastic. The NoiseGard hybrid active noise cancellation works well, even if it's not quite as polished as Bose's. And it promises a not-unsubstantial 22 hours of battery life. A carrying case and a two-year warranty are included with the purchase.

$314 is the lowest price these headphones have been in quite some time. It's worth noting that only the black color is this severely discounted; the Ivory version is still sitting at $360. Shipping is free. Hit the source link below if you'd like to pick a pair up.