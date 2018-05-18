Article Contents
Another week is done and we're already more than halfway through May. This week has been full of apps on sale and while most have not been all that notable, we've seen some goodies. Today is a similar story, though there are some items in bold. Have a good weekend.
Free
Apps
- Ekstar App Backup & Restore $1.49 -> Free; 3 days
- Психологические термины $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Browse Simply Gold - Fast Incognito Web Browser $4.49 -> Free; 5 days
- ツイやつγ pro (終了) $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
Games
- Donut Adventure $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours
- Evil Inside: Jessy's Diary $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Buff Knight Advanced - Retro RPG Runner $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Chess 3D Animation : Real Battle Chess 3D Online $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Chinese Chess 3D Online (Xiangqi, 象棋, co tuong) $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Ekstar 2048 $1.49 -> Free; 3 days
- Infinity Dungeon VIP $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Preposition Master Pro $8.49 -> Free; 3 days
- The Ball Reach $2.00 -> Free; 3 days
- Dinoboom Puzzles $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Shadow of Death: Stickman Fighting - Dark Knight $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- 드래곤헌터 키우기: 1급 헌터 $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Archery Physics Objects Destruction Apple shooter $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Dividing Fractions $2.49 -> Free; 6 days
- Kids Puzzle - learn 82 animals $2.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Grid Defense $1.99 -> Free; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Digital Clock Live Wallpaper - Unique & Minimal $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours
- Shimu - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours
- Mee Dark - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Ravic - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- 3D Earth Pro - Weather Forecast, Radar & Alerts UK $4.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Gradient Live - Minimalistic, Animating, Elegant $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Memies - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- MIUI 8 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Earth 3D Live Wallpaper $1.09 -> Free; 3 days
- Zirex - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Modo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Souron - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Hebrew Premium Study $1.99 -> $1.39; 8 hours
- Gym ACE Pro: Workout Tracker & Body Log $4.99 -> $2.49; 1 day
- LayerPaint HD $6.99 -> $4.49; 2 days
- Screen Lock Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; 2 days
- Scanner QR & Barcode Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
- Baqarah $4.99 -> $3.49; 5 days
- Crecer de Estatura FULL $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- TextGrabber – image to text: OCR & translate photo $4.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Vape Tool Pro $5.99 -> $2.99; 5 days
- Wedding Budget Planner $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Аудиогид по Санкт-Петербургу! 500 Аудиогидов! $2.99 -> $1.49; 6 days
- Alle krankheiten $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Cryptomator $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days
- NION Face Match (face recognition) $4.49 -> $2.49; 6 days
- Smart Control Premium (OBDII) $2.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
- Talking Stopwatch Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; 6 days
- Tube Creator Pro $4.49 -> $1.99; 6 days
- VGBAnext - GBA / GBC Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days
- Wifi Auto PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Woocommerce Admin $18.99 -> $4.49; 6 days
- Contact Tiles Plus $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Freehand Pen Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- MailDroid Pro - Email Application $11.99 -> $6.99; 7 days
Games
- Defend the Cake $4.99 -> $2.99; 2 days
- Angel Sword: 3D RPG $6.99 -> $3.99; 4 days
- Apnea $3.49 -> $1.49; 4 days
- Math Shot Add and Subtract within 20 $2.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Abzorb $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Codeword Puzzles,Cipher Games $4.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
- Ravensword: Shadowlands 3d RPG $6.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Baldur's Gate II $9.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
- Potato Thriller $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- First Coloring book for kindergarten kids $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Math Addition Subtraction $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Radium 2 $3.49 -> $1.99; 6 days
- Sonya The Great Adventure Full $4.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Word Find Puzzles, Wordsearch $2.90 -> $1.49; 6 days
- Danmaku Unlimited 2 $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Danmaku Unlimited 3 $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Z.O.N.A Project X Redux $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Atmosphere Watch Face HD $3.49 -> $0.99; 2 days
- DayLight Watch Face HD $3.49 -> $0.99; 2 days
- Elementary Icons - Icon Pack for Android $1.49 -> $0.99; 2 days
- Amazing Land Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Everyday Wallpaper Pro (Ad - Free) $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Material Kolors $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Business Card Reader Pro - Business Card Scanner $39.90 -> $7.99; 5 days
- Expert Betting Tips Premium $399.99 -> $229.99; 7 days
