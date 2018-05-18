Another week is done and we're already more than halfway through May. This week has been full of apps on sale and while most have not been all that notable, we've seen some goodies. Today is a similar story, though there are some items in bold. Have a good weekend.

Free

Apps

  1. Ekstar App Backup & Restore $1.49 -> Free; 3 days
  2. Психологические термины $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  3. Browse Simply Gold - Fast Incognito Web Browser $4.49 -> Free; 5 days
  4. ツイやつγ pro (終了) $0.99 -> Free; 7 days

Games

  1. Donut Adventure $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours
  2. Evil Inside: Jessy's Diary $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  3. Buff Knight Advanced - Retro RPG Runner $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  4. Chess 3D Animation : Real Battle Chess 3D Online $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  5. Chinese Chess 3D Online (Xiangqi, 象棋, co tuong) $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  6. Ekstar 2048 $1.49 -> Free; 3 days
  7. Infinity Dungeon VIP $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  8. Preposition Master Pro $8.49 -> Free; 3 days
  9. The Ball Reach $2.00 -> Free; 3 days
  10. Dinoboom Puzzles $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  11. Shadow of Death: Stickman Fighting - Dark Knight $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  12. 드래곤헌터 키우기: 1급 헌터 $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  13. Archery Physics Objects Destruction Apple shooter $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  14. Dividing Fractions $2.49 -> Free; 6 days
  15. Kids Puzzle - learn 82 animals $2.99 -> Free; 6 days
  16. Grid Defense $1.99 -> Free; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Digital Clock Live Wallpaper - Unique & Minimal $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours
  2. Shimu - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours
  3. Mee Dark - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  4. Ravic - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  5. 3D Earth Pro - Weather Forecast, Radar & Alerts UK $4.99 -> Free; 2 days
  6. Gradient Live - Minimalistic, Animating, Elegant $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  7. Memies - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  8. MIUI 8 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  9. Earth 3D Live Wallpaper $1.09 -> Free; 3 days
  10. Zirex - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  11. Modo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  12. Souron - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Hebrew Premium Study $1.99 -> $1.39; 8 hours
  2. Gym ACE Pro: Workout Tracker & Body Log $4.99 -> $2.49; 1 day
  3. LayerPaint HD $6.99 -> $4.49; 2 days
  4. Screen Lock Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; 2 days
  5. Scanner QR & Barcode Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
  6. Baqarah $4.99 -> $3.49; 5 days
  7. Crecer de Estatura FULL $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  8. TextGrabber – image to text: OCR & translate photo $4.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  9. Vape Tool Pro $5.99 -> $2.99; 5 days
  10. Wedding Budget Planner $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  11. Аудиогид по Санкт-Петербургу! 500 Аудиогидов! $2.99 -> $1.49; 6 days
  12. Alle krankheiten $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  13. Cryptomator $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days
  14. NION Face Match (face recognition) $4.49 -> $2.49; 6 days
  15. Smart Control Premium (OBDII) $2.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
  16. Talking Stopwatch Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; 6 days
  17. Tube Creator Pro $4.49 -> $1.99; 6 days
  18. VGBAnext - GBA / GBC Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days
  19. Wifi Auto PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  20. Woocommerce Admin $18.99 -> $4.49; 6 days
  21. Contact Tiles Plus $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  22. Freehand Pen Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  23. MailDroid Pro - Email Application $11.99 -> $6.99; 7 days

Games

  1. Defend the Cake $4.99 -> $2.99; 2 days
  2. Angel Sword: 3D RPG $6.99 -> $3.99; 4 days
  3. Apnea $3.49 -> $1.49; 4 days
  4. Math Shot Add and Subtract within 20 $2.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
  5. Abzorb $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  6. Codeword Puzzles,Cipher Games $4.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
  7. Ravensword: Shadowlands 3d RPG $6.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  8. Baldur's Gate II $9.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
  9. Potato Thriller $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  10. First Coloring book for kindergarten kids $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  11. Math Addition Subtraction $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  12. Radium 2 $3.49 -> $1.99; 6 days
  13. Sonya The Great Adventure Full $4.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  14. Word Find Puzzles, Wordsearch $2.90 -> $1.49; 6 days
  15. Danmaku Unlimited 2 $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  16. Danmaku Unlimited 3 $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  17. Z.O.N.A Project X Redux $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Atmosphere Watch Face HD $3.49 -> $0.99; 2 days
  2. DayLight Watch Face HD $3.49 -> $0.99; 2 days
  3. Elementary Icons - Icon Pack for Android $1.49 -> $0.99; 2 days
  4. Amazing Land Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  5. Everyday Wallpaper Pro (Ad - Free) $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
  6. Material Kolors $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. Business Card Reader Pro - Business Card Scanner $39.90 -> $7.99; 5 days
  2. Expert Betting Tips Premium $399.99 -> $229.99; 7 days