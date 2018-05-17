Bixby is one of the less popular voice assistants on the market today, with most of its mentions in the news concerning Samsung not allowing Galaxy owners to disable it. In spite of that, the company is on a mission to put it in more and more of its products. Samsung has announced that it'll be putting Bixby in all of its IoT (Internet of Things) products by 2020.

Samsung has already put Bixby in phones (obviously), TVs, refrigerators, and washers, but apparently that's not enough. The voice assistant will be put into all IoT products, including ovens and robot cleaners, by 2020. That seems like a pretty ambitious goal, but Samsung says it'll partner with AI research center competitors and even seek mergers to do so.

With Bixby in everything, a consumer (who has presumably spent lots of money on brand-new Bixby-equipped appliances) can say "Hi Bixby, I'm home," and have their air conditioners, air purifiers, and lights turn on, as well as their robot vacuums returning to their charging stations. Similarly, saying "Hi Bixby, good night," will turn appliances' night mode on and turn off TVs.

Like most people, I'm alright with flicking a few switches and pushing a few buttons every day. But perhaps Samsung's onto something that we just don't know yet.