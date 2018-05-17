It has been exactly one year and a day since the HTC U11 was unveiled, marking the beginning of the company's 'Liquid Metal' design language. Plenty has happened since then; Google purchased a large chunk of HTC's hardware team, and both the U11 Life and U11+ have been released.

The U12/U12+ name has cropped up a few times, and back in March, the phone was actually shown at a 5G industry event. Evan Blass on Twitter has now shared press images of the phone, later posting the full specifications in a reply.

The HTC U12+ looks a bit different than the company's other 'Liquid Metal' phones; the glossy finish seems to be gone, at least in these press images. On the front is a 6-inch 2880x1440 18:9 Super LCD screen, and on the back are dual cameras. One is a 12MP wide-angle lens with 'HTC UltraPixel', and the other is a 16MP telephoto lens.

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 845, with 6GB of RAM and 64 or 128GB of storage (with microSD expansion). The spec sheet also lists "new pressure-sensitive buttons and a new touch feedback experience," with the name 'Edge Sense 2' showing up on another page.