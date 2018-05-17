After years of testing its 'GRID' game streaming technology, Nvidia unveiled GeForce Now in 2015. It allows owners of Nvidia's game consoles to stream various PC games, as long as they had a low-latency connection. To make up for the server costs, GeForce Now has been a paid service - $7.99 a month.

Starting today, GeForce Now is a free service. Nvidia has sent out emails to customers saying, "Over the next few months, we’ll be upgrading your GeForce NOW service. You’ll continue to have access to your favorite membership titles and games you’ve purchased through the GeForce NOW store. To reward our loyal GeForce NOW gamers, we’ll stop billing your account as of May 15th, 2018 to make the transition as smooth as possible."

The message ends with, "Stay tuned for more details in future updates," indicating some changes might be coming to the service. Nvidia has been testing GeForce Now for PC and Mac over the past few months, which is currently a free beta and will use a per-hour pricing structure.