Anker's sub-brand Eufy makes some really interesting home products, a few of which happen to be smart and compatible with our Android-connected lives. Today, three of these are on discount: a connected body scale, a smart tunable white light, and a pack of 2 tunable white lights with a smart speakers. Without further ado, here are the deals.

Starting from the last item, the pack contains the Eufy Alexa smart speaker, which looks like a bigger Echo Dot, plus two Eufy Lumos tunable white (2500k-6500k) A19 800-lumen lights. The lights work with an Android app, Alexa, and also Google Home, so you can still integrate them with Assistant. Normally, the speaker is $34.99 and the lights are $21.99 each, or $74.99 if you grab them together. Now they're discounted to $54.99 from Eufy (another Amazon seller is offering them for $54.09). That's 31% off and the deal lasts until May 24.

Next up is the Lumos light by itself. It's the same A19 mentioned above with white temperatures going from 2500K to 6500K, a brightness of 800 lumens, and power consumption of 9W. Usually, it costs $21.99 but you can grab it for $16.99 on Amazon now (23% off, offer lasts until May 28). If you're looking for a few lights to control from your Android phone, Google Assistant, or Alexa setup, these should do the job.

And finally, the last item is the Eufy BodySense Smart Scale, a Bluetooth scale that measures your weight and body composition and sends it to an Android app. It has an LED screen too and tempered glass on top. Normally it's $45.99, but now it's down 24% to $34.99. The discount will be valid until May 24.

If you're interested in any of these deals, you can check them out from the links above or in the source below.