Google Home can start playback of video content from plenty of streaming services like Netflix and Hulu. This has been a thing since shortly after Home launched, but Google's own Play Movies platform was not included for some reason. After getting some hints last week that the feature would arrive, it's now official.

To launch content from your Google Play Movies library, just tell Assistant what you want to watch. It really is that easy—no setup is required to use Play Movies. Since it's tied to your Google account, setting up Google Home automatically configures this option. Thus, it will not appear in your Assistant account settings.

According to Google's support page, you can play both movies and TV in Play Movies. We've tested this with purchased content in Play Movies, and it works fine. Rented items should also work as they appear in your library for the duration of the rental period.