Verizon will bring RED HYDROGEN ONE, the world’s first holographic smartphone, to the best streaming network

Calling all content creators, entertainment and technology fans and anyone with a passion for what’s next. Verizon, the nation’s #1 wireless network according to RootMetrics®*, will soon be home to RED HYDROGEN ONE, a revolutionary new smartphone that will change the way you capture video and immerse yourself in mobile entertainment.

HYDROGEN ONE is the world’s first holographic phone with 4-View technology; it’s what 3D always wished it was, and without the glasses. Pair HYDROGEN ONE with Verizon’s best streaming network**, according to Nielsen, and Verizon’s unlimited plan and take full advantage of RED’s groundbreaking holographic media display and multidimensional surround sound for the ultimate streaming experience. The 5.7-inch holographic media machine features an industrial yet polished design with a powerful pogo pin system that allows you to add stackable modules to your phone for added functionality. It’s a revolutionary phone designed for digital creativity, from cinema to music to photography to art.

“RED HYDROGEN ONE was designed with cutting-edge technology that simply can't be described - you have to hold it in your hands and experience it yourself to understand why this is such a mobile game changer,” said Brian Higgins, vice president, device and consumer product marketing, Verizon. “A phone like this deserves the best network in the country, which is why we can’t wait to bring it to Verizon customers later this year.”

Combine RED’s 4-View technology with Verizon’s fast and reliable 4G network and it becomes the best choice for content creators. Sharing and watching 4-View content is simply better on the best streaming network. Your friends will be blown away when you show them the holographic video or picture you shot.

Put the 4-View camera to additional good use with the best rewards and experiences thanks to Verizon Up. Win once-in-a-lifetime experiences, VIP tickets to events and everyday rewards – all for just for paying your wireless bill. HYDROGEN ONE lets you capture those memories in a way that only it can.

As a Verizon Up member, every $300 you spend on your wireless monthly bills earns you a reward. That includes device dollars you can put toward a new phone like the HYDROGEN ONE. And you don’t pay interest when you finance it over 24 months.

In addition to the new phone, RED will launch the HYDROGEN network, an exclusive network of channels with 4-View content. The RED HYDROGEN network will feature 4-View videos of cutting-edge games, music and films created by award-winning developers, musicians and directors, alongside independent creators.

RED HYDROGEN ONE will be available later this year from Verizon.

* Rankings based on the RootMetrics US National, State, and Metro RootScore Reports: 2H 2017. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on 4 national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of Verizon. Visit www.rootmetrics.com for more details.

** “Best Streaming” claim based on Verizon’s interpretation of Nielsen Video Test data collected nationally between 10.1.17 and 3.31.18.”