The RED Hydrogen One's existence was first announced 10 months ago, but we haven't even seen a completely functional prototype since then. We've heard some basic specs and seen some dark pictures, but that's about it. AT&T and Verizon have now revealed that they will be carrying this mysterious $1,200 holographic phone starting this summer.
Even with two press releases, details on the phone are still relatively sparse. Both releases mostly consist of PR speak and unrelated carrier content, though there are a few new takeaways. AT&T says that the phone will launch this summer, though Verizon merely says "later this year." The summer date does line up with what RED said back in January. AT&T will be showing the phone off at an event on June 2-3 at the Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles, which you can register for here.
That's about all of the new information. As a recap, the Hydrogen One is slated to have a 5.7" 1440p holographic "4V" display, a Snapdragon "835x" processor (we're not sure what that means either), a 4,500mAh battery, a headphone jack, and a whopping $1,200 price tag. I personally can't wait to see how this thing turns out.
Press Release
AT&T to Carry the First Holographic Smartphone: RED HYDROGEN ONE
Available Later This Summer, Experience the Smartphone of the Future at AT&T Shape June 2-3 in L.A.
Today, RED announced the upcoming launch of the HYDROGEN ONE smartphone, available from AT&T* later this summer.
“This revolutionary smartphone will provide you with significant advancements in the way you create and view content on the leading network for entertainment,” said Kevin Petersen, senior vice president, Device and Network Services Marketing. “When the RED HYDROGEN ONE launches you’ll be able to look around, below and into your screen’s image with a 4-view holographic display, which is even better than 3D.”
Only AT&T is giving the public a first look at the future of entertainment through a demo at AT&T SHAPE at Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles, June 2-3. Register for the event and stop by the exhibits area to sample games, movies and other content on the RED HYDROGEN ONE smartphone before it is released to the public.
1 Nation’s Best Network for Streaming: Based on 3rd party data.
Press Release
Verizon will bring RED HYDROGEN ONE, the world’s first holographic smartphone, to the best streaming network
Verizon, the nation's #1 wireless network according to RootMetrics®*, will soon be home to RED HYDROGEN ONE, a revolutionary new smartphone that will change the way you capture video and immerse yourself in mobile entertainment.
HYDROGEN ONE is the world's first holographic phone with 4-View technology; it's what 3D always wished it was, and without the glasses. The 5.7-inch holographic media machine features an industrial yet polished design with a powerful pogo pin system that allows you to add stackable modules to your phone for added functionality.
"RED HYDROGEN ONE was designed with cutting-edge technology that simply can't be described - you have to hold it in your hands and experience it yourself to understand why this is such a mobile game changer," said Brian Higgins, vice president, device and consumer product marketing, Verizon. "A phone like this deserves the best network in the country, which is why we can't wait to bring it to Verizon customers later this year."
Combine RED’s 4-View technology with Verizon’s fast and reliable 4G network and it becomes the best choice for content creators. Sharing and watching 4-View content is simply better on the best streaming network. Your friends will be blown away when you show them the holographic video or picture you shot.
Put the 4-View camera to additional good use with the best rewards and experiences thanks to Verizon Up. Win once-in-a-lifetime experiences, VIP tickets to events and everyday rewards – all for just for paying your wireless bill. HYDROGEN ONE lets you capture those memories in a way that only it can.
As a Verizon Up member, every $300 you spend on your wireless monthly bills earns you a reward. That includes device dollars you can put toward a new phone like the HYDROGEN ONE. And you don’t pay interest when you finance it over 24 months.
In addition to the new phone, RED will launch the HYDROGEN network, an exclusive network of channels with 4-View content. The RED HYDROGEN network will feature 4-View videos of cutting-edge games, music and films created by award-winning developers, musicians and directors, alongside independent creators.
RED HYDROGEN ONE will be available later this year from Verizon.
