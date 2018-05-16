YouTube videos with identifiable music will now feature credits complete with artist names and song and album titles in their descriptions. The information even includes a link to the artist's official YouTube channel, where applicable. The music is identified automatically by the technology behind YouTube's ContentID.

The feature is working on more than half a billion videos of all kinds—not just music videos—so if you hear music on YouTube, there's a pretty good chance you can see what it is by checking the video's full info.

"YouTube is committed to providing recognition to all of the people who contribute to the creative process, and this is just the beginning," YouTube said in a blog post. The feature is live now on desktop and mobile.